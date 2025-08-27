Lakers Legend Reacts to Sparks’ Kelsey Plum vs Paige Bueckers Battle

In a thriller at Crypto.com Arena last Wednesday, the Los Angeles Sparks won a 81-80 instant classic over the Dallas Wings — yet another timely victory for a streaky L.A. squad still searching for a 2025 WNBA playoff spot.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers poured in a career-high 44 points in the loss.

Her career night was spoiled by Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum, who, with her team down by just one point on its final possession of the game, banked in a game-winning layup to outlast Dallas.

🚨KELSEY PLUM GAME-WINNER 🚨



Madness in LA. Plum spoils Paige Bueckers’ career-high 44 point game. Sparks win, 81-80.pic.twitter.com/rxVuD2pmy2 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 21, 2025

Plum's game-winner, along with a plethora of late offensive success — to cement L.A.'s comeback win — by the Sparks made way for a myriad of social media reactions following last Wednesday night's contest.

Some of which was headlined by former Los Angeles Lakers' legend Magic Johnson, who posted multiple X posts reflecting on the dramatic ending.

A magical ending for my @LASparks last night vs. Dallas! Kelsey Plum hit the game-winning shot in the 81-80 victory over the Wings!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/Bg68bvM3QD — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 21, 2025

"A magical ending for my last night vs. Dallas! Kelsey Plum hit the game-winning shot in the 81-80 victory over the Wings!" he said.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

"I have to give Page Bueckers some love for hitting 44 points in last night’s game, the most points by a rookie in WNBA history and the most points in a game by any player this season!" Johnson later added.

The Sparks' win brought L.A. just one game shy of reaching .500, as it continues to draw closer to a coveted postseason spot.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.