Magic Johnson Shares Thoughts on Sparks' New $150 Million Practice Facility

The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans to build an all-new, $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, per a late-September release — marking the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team.

The record-breaking facility is set to open in 2027.

"We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” Sparks' Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman said in a statement. "From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes."

Furthermore, following the announcement, L.A. Lakers legend and Sparks part-owner Magic Johnson shared his immediate reaction on X.

"I’m excited about the new LA Sparks state-of-the-art practice facility which will be the best in all of the WNBA!" Johnson wrote.

"I want to congratulate my Sparks partner and new Lakers Owner Mark Walter, as well as my business partner Eric Holoman, for making this dream facility come to fruition!" he added.

The 55,000-square-foot practice facility will feature the WNBA's first-ever indoor-outdoor player sanctuary, with an outdoor spa pool, dedicated nap rooms and flexible wellness spaces.

It will also hold two regulation basketball courts, as well as hydrotherapy suites, a circular locker room and weight room highlighted by use of natural light.

