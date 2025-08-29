Sparks' Cameron Brink Earns Prestigious Honor Amid WNBA's Best Players

Cameron Brink returned to the Los Angeles Sparks' active roster nearly a month ago — and over a year since suffering an ACL tear in June 2024, during her rookie season in the WNBA.

Through 11 games played in 2025, Brink has averaged over five points and four rebounds per contest in limited bench minutes.

Brink was slotted at No. 9 overall in ESPN's latest "25 Under 25" list on Wednesday, which ranked the WNBA's best young players with the highest ceiling.

After impressing in recent weeks — despite a minutes restriction — since returning to L.A.'s active rotation, ESPN ranked the 2024 first-round pick alongside fellow WNBA stars in Indiana's Caitlin Clark, Dallas' Paige Bueckers, Chicago's Angel Reese and others.

ESPN ranks their 25 under 25, the players with the "highest ceiling."



1. Caitlin Clark

2. Paige Bueckers

3. Aliyah Boston

4. Dominique Malonga

5. Angel Reese

6. Sonia Citron

7. Kamilla Cardoso

8. Rickea Jackson

9. Cameron Brink

10. Kiki Iriafen



"Brink was one of the more difficult players for our panel to assess given she has played in only 26 games over two years and is still making her way back to full form following a June 2024 ACL tear. But it was easy to see why she went No. 2 in the 2024 draft, particularly shining on the defensive end as an elite rim protector," ESPN women's basketball reporter Alexa Philippou wrote.

"While she's still getting her feet back under her after returning to the floor in late July, her 3-point shooting has excelled," Philippou added.

Another Sparks' forward, Rickea Jackson, was ranked at No. 8 — just a spot above Brink.

"She can be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders and at her best is a prolific bucket getter and stellar shot creator," Philippou said of Jackson.

Entering the final month of this year's regular season, both Brink and Jackson will prove essential as the Sparks look to solidify a coveted 2025 WNBA playoff spot.

