Sparks' Cameron Brink Earns Prestigious Honor Amid WNBA's Best Players
Cameron Brink returned to the Los Angeles Sparks' active roster nearly a month ago — and over a year since suffering an ACL tear in June 2024, during her rookie season in the WNBA.
Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun
Through 11 games played in 2025, Brink has averaged over five points and four rebounds per contest in limited bench minutes.
Brink was slotted at No. 9 overall in ESPN's latest "25 Under 25" list on Wednesday, which ranked the WNBA's best young players with the highest ceiling.
After impressing in recent weeks — despite a minutes restriction — since returning to L.A.'s active rotation, ESPN ranked the 2024 first-round pick alongside fellow WNBA stars in Indiana's Caitlin Clark, Dallas' Paige Bueckers, Chicago's Angel Reese and others.
"Brink was one of the more difficult players for our panel to assess given she has played in only 26 games over two years and is still making her way back to full form following a June 2024 ACL tear. But it was easy to see why she went No. 2 in the 2024 draft, particularly shining on the defensive end as an elite rim protector," ESPN women's basketball reporter Alexa Philippou wrote.
"While she's still getting her feet back under her after returning to the floor in late July, her 3-point shooting has excelled," Philippou added.
Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs
Another Sparks' forward, Rickea Jackson, was ranked at No. 8 — just a spot above Brink.
"She can be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders and at her best is a prolific bucket getter and stellar shot creator," Philippou said of Jackson.
Entering the final month of this year's regular season, both Brink and Jackson will prove essential as the Sparks look to solidify a coveted 2025 WNBA playoff spot.
Latest Sparks News:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner