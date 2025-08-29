Sparks Coach Shares Bold Thinking Behind Kelsey Plum’s Game-Winner vs Paige Bueckers, Wings

Los Angeles' Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum, who, with L.A. down by one point on its final possession of last Wednesday night's home contest against Dallas Wings and star rookie Paige Bueckers, banked in a game-winning layup — outlasting the Wings, 81-80, in thrilling fashion.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Following the instant classic win, Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts shared her immediate reactions on Plum's clutch sequence, as well as a bold, behind-the-scenes thought process behind Plum’s final shot.

🚨KELSEY PLUM GAME-WINNER 🚨



Madness in LA. Plum spoils Paige Bueckers’ career-high 44 point game. Sparks win, 81-80.pic.twitter.com/rxVuD2pmy2 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 21, 2025

"I’m a believer in if there's 15 seconds or less, not to call timeout. If there's five seconds, yes, call timeout, but if we have time to go, then it takes the coaching out," Roberts said postgame. "Players make plays, and I think our players are good at playing in space and in transition.

"Just trusting them — I knew it would come down to pick and roll with [Dearica Hamby] and [Kelsey Plum]. Just a heck of a finish by her ... [she was] pretty determined to get the bucket. A win is a win," she continued.

Following a buzzer-beater ending to Sparks vs Wings, here’s Kelsey Plum on allowing Paige Bueckers to score 44 points:



“We gotta play some f—-ing defense.” pic.twitter.com/3fO3jzJRJm — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

Furthermore, in an on-court interview immediately following the game, Plum was asked about keys to future success over the next month as the 2025 regular season winds down — with the Sparks still searching for a coveted playoff spot.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

"We gotta play some f---ing defense," she answered, a simple and honest response.

L.A. fell to Phoenix, 92-84, on Tuesday night — its sole contest since last Wednesday's win over Dallas.

Now sporting a 17-19 record, the Sparks look to build new and much-needed momentum on Friday against the Indiana Fever.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.