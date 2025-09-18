Sparks GM Makes Statement After Missing 2025 Playoffs

The Los Angeles Sparks lost their 2025 season finale, 103-75, to the Las Vegas Aces exactly a week ago, last Thursday night, at Crypto.com Arena.

L.A.'s star guard Kelsey Plum — who spent her first full season with the Sparks after a blockbuster three-team trade in January — as well as rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker and star forward Dearica Hamby scored 15 points apiece for the purple and gold.

But L.A.'s defense gave up a game-high 23 points and 19 rebounds to Aces' star A'ja Wilson.

The Sparks entered the game already eliminated from 2025 WNBA playoff contention, regardless of last Thursday's outcome against Las Vegas.

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

However, despite missing the postseason, a 21-23 record in 2025 still marked tremendous growth for a franchise that finished just 8-32 in 2024.

Following the season-ending loss, Sparks' general manager Raegan Pebley spoke on how she evaluated this year's campaign as a whole — the first season with new leadership under Plum and first-year head coach Lynne Roberts.

I asked general manager Raegan Pebley how she would evaluate this season for the LA Sparks overall:



“There’s times when you plant and there’s times when you harvest. And for sure, planting has occurred. And even I think there was sprouting that occurred with this group.” pic.twitter.com/ox86XJ9NXY — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) September 12, 2025

"Total alignment with Lynne [Roberts], with what she has echoed all season," Pebley said. "I just shared this with the team ... There’s times when you plant and there’s times when you harvest — and for sure, planting has occurred. And even I think there was sprouting that occurred with this group.

"It's really easy to get caught up in a win-loss, or playoffs or not playoffs, and decide that success is binary. That's not the case," the Sparks' GM added. "There's so much success and growth, and many, many things to be proud of that's happened this season ... Working through conflict, I think, again, is a total testament to the humans they are, the professionals they are, and the leadership that Lynne and her staff have provided."

