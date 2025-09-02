Sparks' Kelsey Plum Headlines WNBA Representation in NBA 2K26

Since arriving in Los Angeles following a blockbuster three-team trade in late January, Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum has played an important role in leading L.A.'s dynamic backcourt.

Plum has proved essential in 2025 as the purple and gold continue to search for a coveted WNBA playoff spot.

The 5-foot-8 guard is currently averaging 19.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest this season.

Now, according to ESPN, Plum joins Las Vegas Aces' star forward A'ja Wilson to headline a new WNBA game mode in this year's NBA 2K26 video game.

One of this year's biggest additions to Season 1 of the game includes WNBA athletes becoming available in MyTeam.

Players will get immediate access to a Ruby card version of Plum, with a Pink Diamond version of Wilson available at Level 35.

"[Kelsey Plum], the two-time WNBA champion ... sports 89 OVR [overall] and brings some gifts in the form of three Promo Packs and a Double XP Coin to get players settled," Marco Wutz of ESPN writes.

"Progressing through Season 1's MyTeam rewards also nets players an Amethyst version of Houston Rockets center Steven Adams and Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris," Wutz added.

