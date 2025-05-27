Sparks' Kelsey Plum Makes Statement Against Angel Reese
Less than two weeks after a 37 point, five steal and six assist barrage in the Sparks' 84-67 season-opening win over the Golden State Valkyries, star guard Kelsey Plum continued her early-season dominance.
Plum scored 28 points — more than half of which came in a timely third-quarter sequence — along with eight assists in Los Angeles' 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
“If they’re not gonna help onto her, she can score 50," Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts said after.
“You keep winning, [the fans] keep showing up," Plum said postgame on playing in front of an electric home crowd at Crypto.com Arena. "I hate losing, it makes me sick.”
The two-time WNBA champion, bringing a wealth of experience to her new home in Los Angeles, poured in 17 points on 75 percent shooting in the third quarter alone — part of a home offensive barrage after halftime that maintained a crucial double-digit Sparks lead.
Dearica Hamby complimented Plum's stellar day with 10 points, eight assists and six steals of her own, the latter of which marked a career high — and nearly matched the most single-game steals ever from a Spark (eight), set by Candace Parker.
Despite yet another double-double outing for Sky forward Angel Reese, Plum and the Sparks managed to hand Chicago its third straight loss of 2025 — with the Sky remaining a winless 0-3 through the first month of the WNBA season.
“We’re not happy obviously, we’re not satisfied at all … we’re hungry for a win," Reese said postgame.
The Sparks (2-3) look to even themselves at .500 tonight against the Atlanta Dream, while the Sky (0-3) travel to Phoenix, searching for their first win of 2025 against the Mercury.