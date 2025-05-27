Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Makes Statement Against Angel Reese

Another career night from Plum lifted the Sparks over Reese and the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Ben Geffner

May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots the ball against Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots the ball against Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Less than two weeks after a 37 point, five steal and six assist barrage in the Sparks' 84-67 season-opening win over the Golden State Valkyries, star guard Kelsey Plum continued her early-season dominance.

Plum scored 28 points — more than half of which came in a timely third-quarter sequence — along with eight assists in Los Angeles' 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

“If they’re not gonna help onto her, she can score 50," Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts said after.

“You keep winning, [the fans] keep showing up," Plum said postgame on playing in front of an electric home crowd at Crypto.com Arena. "I hate losing, it makes me sick.”

The two-time WNBA champion, bringing a wealth of experience to her new home in Los Angeles, poured in 17 points on 75 percent shooting in the third quarter alone — part of a home offensive barrage after halftime that maintained a crucial double-digit Sparks lead.

Dearica Hamby complimented Plum's stellar day with 10 points, eight assists and six steals of her own, the latter of which marked a career high — and nearly matched the most single-game steals ever from a Spark (eight), set by Candace Parker.

Despite yet another double-double outing for Sky forward Angel Reese, Plum and the Sparks managed to hand Chicago its third straight loss of 2025 — with the Sky remaining a winless 0-3 through the first month of the WNBA season.

“We’re not happy obviously, we’re not satisfied at all … we’re hungry for a win," Reese said postgame.

The Sparks (2-3) look to even themselves at .500 tonight against the Atlanta Dream, while the Sky (0-3) travel to Phoenix, searching for their first win of 2025 against the Mercury.

Published |Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Home/News