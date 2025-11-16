Sparks Notes: Candace Parker Calls Out WNBA Coaching Cycle, Earns Hall of Fame Honor
In a recent episode of former Los Angeles Sparks' star Candace Parker's podcast, "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston," the L.A. legend was honest in challenging the current WNBA head coaching cycle.
"I just think that the WNBA is a copycat league and ... has had success in coaches that have come from the NBA," Parker said. "But the problem that I have is a lot of the coaches that are going to come from the NBA are not going to be women."
Furthermore, Parker, who spent 13 seasons with the Sparks and led the purple and gold to a WNBA championship in 2016, will be inducted into the 2026 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class on June 27, per an Oct. 30 announcement.
Parker joins WNBA icons Elena Delle Donne and Cheryl Reeve in receiving the honor. ESPN announcer Doris Burke will also be inducted.
