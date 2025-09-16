Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Gets Honest, Candace Parker Appears on College Gameday

Following last Thursday's 103-75 season-finale loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was brutally honest in a postgame message to fans before leaving the floor for the final time in 2025.

"We're here to win and playoffs are a standard, and moving forward, just want to let you guys know that things are changing here," Plum said, after her first year playing for the purple and gold.

Furthermore, Sparks' legend Candace Parker was the guest picker for Saturday's edition of ESPN's College Gameday in Knoxville, Tennessee, per ESPN. Parker joined host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban at the desk to make various game predictions — headlined by Georgia versus Tennessee.

Kelsey Plum addresses Sparks fans after LA’s season-ending loss:



“We're here to win. Playoffs are a standard, and moving forward … things are changing. [We] appreciate the support in the meantime … We’ll be back.”https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

🚨🔗 LeBron James, Lisa Leslie, Others React to Caitlin Clark’s Season-Ending Injury Announcementhttps://t.co/yNeNZQJOIw — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 8, 2025

The scene at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena as the Storm clinch the No. 8 and final WNBA playoff spot, via @lmhelmbrecht.



Erica Wheeler’s buzzer-beater eliminates the L.A. Sparks from postseason contention.https://t.co/K3DG41Xbulpic.twitter.com/Fg0XVFOKrn — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 10, 2025

