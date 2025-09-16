Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Gets Honest, Candace Parker Appears on College Gameday
Following last Thursday's 103-75 season-finale loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was brutally honest in a postgame message to fans before leaving the floor for the final time in 2025.
"We're here to win and playoffs are a standard, and moving forward, just want to let you guys know that things are changing here," Plum said, after her first year playing for the purple and gold.
Furthermore, Sparks' legend Candace Parker was the guest picker for Saturday's edition of ESPN's College Gameday in Knoxville, Tennessee, per ESPN. Parker joined host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban at the desk to make various game predictions — headlined by Georgia versus Tennessee.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner