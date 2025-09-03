Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

Los Angeles Sparks' forward Rickea Jackson scored 23 points in the purple and gold's 91-85 victory over the Seattle Storm on Monday — joining Dearica Hamby, Rae Burrell and Kelsey Plum as the four L.A. players in double figures.

Jackson has proved essential to the Sparks' frontcourt over recent weeks, as L.A. looks to solidify a coveted 2025 playoff spot.

Underrated moment from last night was this block from Rickea. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GkOvLqqnNE — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) September 2, 2025

The 6-foot-2 guard is currently averaging over 14 points, three rebounds and one assist per contest this season, while sporting double-digit points in 23 of 34 games played in 2025.

However, on Friday, just three days prior to L.A.'s win over Seattle, Jackson entered the weekend listed as questionable due to a right lower leg injury — a rare injury update for a now-healthy Spark squad.

With just over 30 seconds left in Monday's contest, Jackson converted an impressive block against Nneka Ogwumike. The defensive effort effectively sealed the road win while providing L.A. a 3-1 season series lead over Seattle.

Rickea recorded her 9th 20+ point game this season.



23 PTS | 2 REB | 7-14 FG pic.twitter.com/6lu8PNAfWO — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) September 2, 2025

Following the game, Jackson spoke on her key block while detailing both her and opponent mindsets while playing through injury.

"I feel like any block that can seal the game is my favorite. So, that definitely was my favorite, because I'm like, it’s gotta be going to [Nnkea Ogwumike]," Jackson said. "You never want to help off strongside, but I'm like, ‘If you're gonna do it, you better get it.’ So, I'm like, ‘Look, let's just try it. It worked out for the best.

"I feel like teams have been trying to see how my leg is," she added. "First play of the game, they try to come at me, which is cute, but I feel like [I] just gotta play through it. I'm definitely feeling way better now, so that's good.”

