Sparks Sign Former Tar Heels Star Forward
The Los Angeles Sparks are looking to build on top of a disappointing season that was marred from injuries.
Starting with new head coach Lynne Roberts while trading for point guard Kelsey Plum and drafting guard Sarah Ashlee Barker and forwards Sania Feagin and Liatu King.
Now, the Sparks have added another piece to try and grow.
Los Angeles has signed North Carolina Tar Heels star Alyssa Ustby as an undrafted free agent.
"When I got the call that this was an opportunity for me, I was super eager to take Coach Roberts up on it," Ustby said, per Jeremiah Holloway of Inside Carolina. "Specifically because she recruited me when I was in high school, and I've had a relationship with her for a long time, and I couldn't say no to her this time around."
"What I loved about her then is what I still love about her now," Roberts said. "She's just a competitor, and her rebounding is elite. She's one of the best athletes in the country, and then she just has that drive and desire, and that's what rebounding is. If you can combine that drive and desire with elite athleticism, then the other team has a problem. So we're happy to have her."
Ustby has been a standout player ever since she joined North Carolina in the 2020-21 season. In her five seasons with the Tar Heels, Ustby averaged 11.9 points, 8.5 total rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game across 150, 143 of which she started.
In her NCAA career, Ustby was named first-team All-ACC twice (2023, 2025), second-team All-ACC twice (2022, 2024), and ACC All-Defensice Team (2025).
Despite the stats and the accolades, Ustby went undrafted. Now, she is ready to prove the doubters wrong.
"Watching the draft was obviously super exciting, not only for the opportunity for myself, but to watch so many of my peers get drafted and hear their name called, which is a super special opportunity that I felt like I got to share with a lot of people," Ustby said.
"But I didn't hear my name called. And that is just part of my story. And there's like nothing wrong with that, because I've always been a kid that just needs a chance, and so I'm really grateful for Coach Roberts and the whole staff for giving me this opportunity."
