Sparks Star Gets Out of Car to Take Pictures With Fans After Big Win Over Paige Bueckers, Wings

The Los Angeles star made a heartwarming gesture to Sparks' fans following last Wednesday's win.
Ben Geffner|
Aug 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles the ball up court flanked by Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) during a WNBA game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles the ball up court flanked by Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) during a WNBA game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Last Wednesday, the Los Angeles Sparks held on to complete a 81-80 win over the Dallas Wings — and star rookie Paige Bueckers — in buzzer-beating fashion.

With her team down by one point on its final possession of the home thriller against the Wings, Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum converted on a game-winning layup to outlast Dallas. The timely victory propelled L.A. to 17-18 on the season, just one win shy of reaching .500. Furthermore, the Sparks are now 7-0 in its last seven games decided by four points or less.

Following the star-studded win, a myriad of L.A. fans, seeking player autographs, stood outside Crypto.com Arena for over an hour following the game's conclusion — hoping to see a familiar face.

As documented on X by LoJo Media, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby stopped for the fans — getting out of her car to take photos and sign autographs.

"Thanks for stopping," one fan said.

The heartwarming gesture made way for a plethora of positive reactions on social media.

"It's so awesome to see WNBA players get this kind of love. They earned it," one account said.

"Sweetest person I ever got the pleasure of meeting. She really does care for her fans and that’s why I’m always rooting for her always!" said another fan.

Hamby, on pace for yet another career season, is currently averaging over 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists per contest in 2025 — and has cemented herself as a key piece in the Sparks' frontcourt as L.A. searches for a playoff spot.

Ben Geffner
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

