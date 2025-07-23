Gabby Williams Sets Storm Franchise Record for 4+ Steals Despite Loss

Seattle Storm On SI

SEATTLE — Gabby Williams made history for the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night, becoming the first player in franchise history to record six games this season with four or more steals, setting the new single-season record.

Her achievement came during a tough 87–63 loss at home to the Dallas Wings.Williams finished with an all-around standout performance: 14 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and four steals in 27 minutes.

Williams, known for her tenacious defense, has been a force all season consistently rattling ball-handlers and igniting fast breaks. With this game, she surpassed the previous mark, establishing herself as Seattle’s premier perimeter defender.

Despite Williams’ standout effort, the Storm were unable to overcome a cold shooting night and surrendered multiple scoring runs to Dallas. Still, Williams’ record-breaking performance offers a bright spot and a sign of the team’s commitment to defense, even amid a challenging stretch.

As the Storm look to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat, Williams’ record offers a spark of momentum proof that even in a loss, individual achievements can motivate and uplift the team.

