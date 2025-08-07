Gabby Williams Sets Storm Franchise Record for Steals
SEATTLE — Williams recorded her 75th steal of the season in the opening quarter of Tuesday night's game, passing the previous team record and putting herself on track to chase down one of the WNBA’s most elusive defensive milestones: 100 steals in a single season.
Through 30 games, the fifth-year guard is averaging 2.5 steals per contest, a rate that, if maintained over the full 40-game schedule, would land her squarely at the century mark. Only one player in league history has ever hit that benchmark: Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon, who notched 100 steals in the WNBA’s 30-game 1998 season.
Williams’ defensive instincts were on full display against the Lynx, who boast the league’s best record at 25-5. Whether anticipating passing lanes or stripping ball handlers on the perimeter, her disruptive presence remained a consistent thorn in Minnesota’s offensive rhythm. Her activity helped the Storm jump out to a halftime lead, although they ultimately fell short down the stretch.
While the defeat stung for a Seattle team trying to solidify playoff position, Williams’ milestone moment served as a bright spot. Already considered one of the league's top perimeter defenders, she continues to lead by example combining relentless energy with veteran poise. Her tenacity has become a cornerstone of the Storm’s identity in a season defined by tight finishes and gritty play.
What makes her current pace more impressive is the efficiency with which she reaches it. Williams doesn’t gamble defensively instead, she relies on sound positioning, quick hands, and constant pressure. Her ability to generate transition opportunities from her defensive efforts has also become a crucial piece of the Storm’s offensive spark.
With 10 regular season games remaining, Williams is on a collision course with history. If she stays healthy and continues her current pace, she could not only extend her franchise record but also threaten to become just the second player in league history to reach triple digits in steals.
Seattle (16-14) may not have come away with the win against Minnesota, but Gabby Williams’ record-setting night reinforced her role as the team’s engine on defense and her pursuit of WNBA history is only gaining steam.