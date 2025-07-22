How Gabby Williams became an All-Star in her Seventh season, what's next
After staying loyal to the Seattle Storm, Gabby Williams' hard work is paying off. She is having a breakout season and made her first All-Star appearance on Saturday night. She partly attributes her success to staying in Seattle.
“Me being here from day one of training camp has allowed me to just kind of get my rhythm a lot quicker, kind of establish my role,” Williams said.
Williams is the best player on France's national team, leading them in scoring (15.5 points), assists (4.8), and steals (2.8) at last year’s Paris Olympics. She was also France’s second-best rebounder, with 4.7 boards a game.
Williams scored 19 points in the gold-medal game against the United States, almost forcing overtime with a shot barely inside the three-point line in the final second.
Unfortunately, playing for France has forced Williams to miss large chunks of WNBA action. One instance was last year when she didn't join the Storm until the end of August. The Chicago Sky suspended her for the whole 2021 season because she wanted to play for France at the Olympics in Tokyo.
Williams has also spent the offseason playing overseas, which has cost her time in the WNBA. For example, in 2023, she was limited to 10 WNBA games because of a concussion she suffered while playing for the French team ASVEL.