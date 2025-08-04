Malonga Hits Milestone, Becomes Second-Youngest in WNBA to Grab 100 Rebounds
SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm rookie notched her 100th career rebound in Sunday night’s game against the Indiana Fever, becoming the second-youngest player in WNBA history to reach the milestone.
At just 19 years old, Malonga continues to show flashes of the dominant inside presence she’s projected to become. Through her first WNBA season, she’s averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game, solid numbers for a player quickly emerging as a cornerstone of Seattle’s future.
The 6-foot-6 forward has earned her spot in the rotation with hustle, grit, and relentless energy on the boards, qualities that make her a long-term building block for the Storm.
Seattle may have dropped a close one to the Fever, but Malonga’s steady rise is giving fans plenty to cheer for.