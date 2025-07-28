Mystics Muzzle Storm as Seattle’s Offense Falls Flat in Road Loss
WASHINGTON — Despite a hot start and a 14-point first quarter from Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle fell 69-58 to the Washington Mystics on Saturday night at CareFirst Arena. The loss snaps the Storm’s two-game win streak and drops them to 15-11 on the season.
Seattle jumped out to a 21-16 lead after the first, but Washington's physicality flipped the game by halftime. The Mystics smothered Seattle’s shooters and found momentum in transition, closing the second quarter on a 14-2 run to take a five-point lead into the locker room.
The third quarter was a nightmare for Seattle, managing just 10 points while being outmuscled on the glass and outpaced in transition. With turnovers piling up and shots refusing to fall, the Storm’s offense sputtered to just 22.9% from the field in the second half.
Ogwumike was held scoreless in the final two quarters after an early burst, and no other Storm player found consistent rhythm. Skylar Diggins-Smith struggled to find clean looks, and the Mystics took full advantage with three players grabbing double-digit rebounds, a franchise first.
