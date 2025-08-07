Ogwumike Notches 140th Career 20-Point Game
SEATTLE — The performance marked the 140th 20-point game of her career, placing her seventh all-time in WNBA history, a remarkable feat that further cements her legacy in her first season with the Storm.
Despite the close loss, Ogwumike’s impact was undeniable. The veteran forward powered a fourth-quarter surge with three straight makes from beyond the arc, single-handedly cutting down Minnesota’s lead and keeping Seattle within striking distance until the final seconds. Her energy, poise, and consistency once again kept the Storm competitive against one of the league’s top teams.
The Storm, now 16-14, have experienced their share of ups and downs this season. Yet Ogwumike has remained a stabilizing force. Since signing with Seattle in the offseason, she’s led the team in scoring, rebounding, and overall efficiency. With each game, she not only delivers production on the stat sheet but also sets the tone for a squad still gelling in its new era.
Seattle entered Tuesday’s game looking to snap a two-game skid. Early turnovers and defensive lapses allowed Minnesota to build a lead, but the Storm stayed within range throughout the contest. Ogwumike’s three triples in the fourth quarter sparked life into the crowd and gave Seattle a realistic shot at a comeback. Ultimately, the effort fell short, but the message was clear the Storm are never out of a game with Ogwumike on the floor.
She wasn’t alone in her efforts. Erica Wheeler added 19 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith contributed 11. Rookie standout Ezi Magbegor chipped in 12, and Gabby Williams made her mark on the defensive end, tallying three steals to bring her season total to a franchise-record 77.
While the loss pushes Seattle further into the tightly packed playoff race, Ogwumike’s performance remains a beacon of hope for the team. Her relentless pursuit of excellence, especially in high-pressure moments, continues to drive the Storm forward, even in defeat.
Seattle now looks ahead to a tough road matchup against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday who also recently lost to the Lynx by a record margin of 111- to 58. With Ogwumike leading the charge, the Storm remain a dangerous opponent capable of making noise down the stretch.