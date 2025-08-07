Seattle Storm On SI

Ogwumike Notches 140th Career 20-Point Game 

Nneka Ogwumike added another milestone to her Hall of Fame-worthy résumé Tuesday night, scoring 23 points in Seattle’s 91-87 loss to the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jacobo Garrido

Aug 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena.
Aug 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

SEATTLE  — The performance marked the 140th 20-point game of her career, placing her seventh all-time in WNBA history, a remarkable feat that further cements her legacy in her first season with the Storm.

Despite the close loss, Ogwumike’s impact was undeniable. The veteran forward powered a fourth-quarter surge with three straight makes from beyond the arc, single-handedly cutting down Minnesota’s lead and keeping Seattle within striking distance until the final seconds. Her energy, poise, and consistency once again kept the Storm competitive against one of the league’s top teams.

The Storm, now 16-14, have experienced their share of ups and downs this season. Yet Ogwumike has remained a stabilizing force. Since signing with Seattle in the offseason, she’s led the team in scoring, rebounding, and overall efficiency. With each game, she not only delivers production on the stat sheet but also sets the tone for a squad still gelling in its new era.

Seattle entered Tuesday’s game looking to snap a two-game skid. Early turnovers and defensive lapses allowed Minnesota to build a lead, but the Storm stayed within range throughout the contest. Ogwumike’s three triples in the fourth quarter sparked life into the crowd and gave Seattle a realistic shot at a comeback. Ultimately, the effort fell short, but the message was clear the Storm are never out of a game with Ogwumike on the floor.

She wasn’t alone in her efforts. Erica Wheeler added 19 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith contributed 11. Rookie standout Ezi Magbegor chipped in 12, and Gabby Williams made her mark on the defensive end, tallying three steals to bring her season total to a franchise-record 77.

While the loss pushes Seattle further into the tightly packed playoff race, Ogwumike’s performance remains a beacon of hope for the team. Her relentless pursuit of excellence, especially in high-pressure moments, continues to drive the Storm forward, even in defeat.

Seattle now looks ahead to a tough road matchup against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday who also recently lost to the Lynx by a record margin of 111- to 58. With Ogwumike leading the charge, the Storm remain a dangerous opponent capable of making noise down the stretch.

More Seattle Storm News

feed

Published |Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/Analysis