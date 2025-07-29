Seattle Storm Dismantle Connecticut Sun 101-85 behind Skylar Diggins' Triple-Double
The Seattle Storm made the Connecticut Sun look foolish on Monday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, winning handily, 101-85. This was Connecticut's second game in a row, following a win that earned just their fourth victory of the 2025 season.
The Storm's dominance was headlined by Skylar Diggins, who earned her first career triple-double in the regular season. The 11-year veteran had 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. She also had two blocks. This performance made her the third player ever to record a triple-double against the Sun. Connecticut's rough season continues, as this was the fifth time they've allowed over 100 points this season.
Bria Hartley led Connecticut with 17 points and four assists, while veteran Tina Charles was contained, having her lowest-scoring performance since the All-Star break, with only 11 points and four rebounds. All-star forward Nneka Ogwumike was Seattle's offensive star, scoring 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting, while ex-UConn star Gabby Williams had 16 points and three steals, a team-high.
After beating the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a season-high from the field, the Sun struggled to make shots in the first half against Seattle. Connecticut fell behind early while Seattle shot an impressive 62.2% in the opening quarter, though they had balanced contributions from seven different scorers in the first.
The Sun also didn't have Sunday's defensive prowwess, either, as they struggled to stop Seattle's starting five. They forced nine first-half turnovers. However, they only scored nine points off those possessions, and were outscored 12-3 on fastbreak opportunities. Ogwumike led the Storm with 15 points at halftime, but every Storm starter scored at least five, and Diggins had nine assists.
Connecticut gave up a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, finding themselves in a deep hole. Rookie Aneesah Morrow was the only offensive presence to start that quarter, scoring the Sun's first six points before Tina Charles hit a free throw five minutes in. She had nine points and six rebounds at the half. The Sun fell behind by as many as 16, before Hartley found a groove, scoring eight points in the last three minutes to take Connecticut into halftime down just 57-46. She and Charles each had 11 points in the first half. Unfortunately, the team shot below 38% from the field and scored 14 of its points at the free throw line.
The Storm continued their hot streak after the half, starting the third quarter on an 11-2 run that put the Sun down by 20. While rookie Saniya Rivers ended the drought with a three-pointer, the Sun still couldn't recover. Rivers' bucket was immediately followed by another 17-2 run, including a 6-0 run by Storm rookie Dominique Malonga that put the Storm up by 30.
Both teams went to their benches in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. Guard Jacy Sheldon and center Olivia Nelson-Ododa attempted to start a comeback. Nelson-Ododa ended with 10 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Sheldon had 11 points on 66.6% shooting, including a 3-for-3 night from beyond the arc. Rookie Leila Lacin played well, too. She had nine points, four assists, and two steals.
The Sun were defeated in almost every category: They were outrebounded 37-26, outscored 56-26 in the paint, and had 17 turnovers that led to 16 points. The Storm also had one of their best shooting nights of the season, finishing at 60.9% from the field to Connecticut’s 40.3%.