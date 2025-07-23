Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm Hit Milestones in Home Matchup Against Dallas Wings

The Storm fell short against the Dallas Wings, but not without standout performances from Ezi Magbegor and Tiffany Mitchell, who each reached major career milestones.

Jacobo Garrido

Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Wings guard Haley Jones (30) blocks a shot by Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Despite a hard-fought effort in Tuesday night’s home game, the Seattle Storm fell to the Dallas Wings. But the night wasn’t without its bright spots, as two Storm veterans etched their names deeper into franchise and league history.

Forward Ezi Magbegor became just the sixth player in Storm franchise history to reach 800 career defensive rebounds, marking another milestone in her steady rise as one of the WNBA’s premier interior defenders. Magbegor has been a consistent force for Seattle this season, averaging 6.5 rebounds per game entering Tuesday’s contest.

Guard Tiffany Mitchell also reached a major career achievement, recording her 800th field goal during the matchup. The veteran guard, known for her mid-range efficiency and ability to get downhill, has been a reliable scoring option in her first season with Seattle.

While the 87–63 loss to Dallas wasn’t the outcome the team hoped for, the night served as a reminder of the Storm’s future. With Magbegor and Mitchell continuing to deliver high-level performances, Seattle’s foundation remains strong as the franchise pushes through the second half of the season.

The Storm will look to bounce back on the road later this week on Thursday when they face the Chicago Sky at 5:30 p.m. ET.

