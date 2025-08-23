Seattle Storm’s Place in the Rankings: Fighting to Stay in the Mix
Stuck in the Middle
Let’s be honest: Seattle isn’t hanging with the top tier right now, but they’re not rolling over either. If you check most power rankings, you’ll see them slotted around No. 9 or 10. That’s the “dangerous but flawed” territory — the kind of team nobody’s scared of, but nobody wants to play in a one-game knockout.
The split is clear. Defensively, they’re solid — giving up about 101 points per 100 possessions, which is good for fourth-best in the league. That effort keeps them in games, night after night. Offensively? It’s been clunky. They’re closer to the bottom in efficiency at 103.5. When shots don’t drop, the Storm don’t have much of a cushion.
The Milestone Moments
Here’s the fun part: even in a .500-type year, Seattle’s had moments that matter. Skylar Diggins is still one of the smartest guards in the league. She moved up the WNBA’s all-time assists chart earlier this month — no surprise if you’ve watched how she controls pace and gets teammates into spots.
Then you’ve got Dominique Malonga. She’s only 19, but she’s already putting her stamp on history: youngest player with a double-double, youngest to reach 100 career points. Those aren’t empty stats — those are signs Seattle might have a franchise cornerstone growing right in front of them.
How They Stack Up
When you put Seattle next to the rest of the West, the contrast jumps out. Vegas and Minnesota? They’re operating at a different speed. Phoenix and Dallas can outscore almost anyone on a hot night. The Storm fall in the middle — good enough defensively to make life tough, but not always polished enough offensively to finish the job.
And it’s been a choppy ride. Early in the year, there was talk about chasing a top-six seed. Instead, roster turnover hit. Li Yueru left, Brittney Sykes came in, injuries slowed things down, and the rhythm never really settled. Every adjustment meant another reset.
What It Means Going Forward
Now at 18–18, the Storm are barely holding onto the eighth seed. But here’s the thing: they’re still in the fight. Diggins is steadying the offense, Ogwumike and Magbegor are controlling the paint, Williams is the defensive engine, and Malonga is building her own chapter of history.
No, this isn’t a title team. But don’t confuse that with easy to beat. This group has taken every punch — trades, injuries, inconsistency — and they’re still standing. And if they sneak into the postseason? Ask around: a battle-tested team with nothing to lose is usually the one you don’t want across from you.