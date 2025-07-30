Seattle Storm Slip to No. 6 in WNBA Power Rankings Amid Inconsistent Stretch
SEATTLE — Released Tuesday, the updated rankings dropped the Storm (16-11) one spot to No. 6 after a 2-2 week that showcased both their promise and their pitfalls. With wins over Chicago and Connecticut but losses to Dallas and Washington, Seattle’s up and down play continues to raise questions about their staying power among the league’s elite.
The Storm have now alternated wins and losses for the past nine games, a streak of inconsistency stretching back to July 6. That trend has prevented Seattle from finding the kind of rhythm that top-tier contenders rely on heading into the stretch run of the season.
Even with superstar guard Skylar Diggins-Smith delivering another triple-double her second this month and fresh off making history with the first ever triple double in a WNBA All-Star Game the Storm couldn’t put together consecutive wins. Diggins-Smith led the charge in Monday's emphatic 101-85 victory over Connecticut, flashing the kind of form that keeps Seattle dangerous on any given night.
Still, their 16-11 record and recent struggles against lower ranked teams like Dallas and Washington are enough to raise eyebrows. With upcoming home games against the Sparks (Aug. 1) and Fever (Aug. 3), Seattle has a golden opportunity to steady the ship and reassert itself as a top-five force.
But to do that, they’ll need to finally snap the pattern because in a loaded league race, win one lose one won’t cut it.