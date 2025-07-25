Storm Bounce Back in a Big Way, Crush Sky 95-57 Behind Diggins and Malonga
CHICAGO — Skylar Diggins-Smith poured in 21 points and rookie sensation Dominique Malonga posted her first career double-double as the Storm overwhelmed the Chicago Sky, 95-57, on Thursday night. The road win marked a statement bounce back for Seattle (15-10), who exploded for 56 second-half points and never looked back.
After leading just 39-26 at the break, the Storm came out firing. They ripped off the first eight points of the third quarter and buried the Sky with a 31-17 run that included a pair of late threes from Lexie Brown, stretching the lead to 70-43 heading into the fourth.
Seattle kept their foot on the gas, scoring the first 10 points of the final frame and ballooning the lead to as many as 39. In all, six Storm players scored in double figures, including Erica Wheeler (13), Brown (12), and veterans Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike with 10 apiece.
Malonga, just 19 years old, added 14 points and 10 boards in 17 minutes becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to record a double-double.
On the other side, Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky (7-17) with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Angel Reese sat out with back tightness.
Seattle’s second-half surge was a resounding response to Tuesday’s stumble, proving this team still has plenty of fight as the playoff race heats up.