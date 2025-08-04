Storm Fall Short Against Fever Despite Late Rally
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a grind from the jump for Seattle falling 78-74 to the Indiana Fever, who extended their win streak to five despite missing All-Star Caitlin Clark.
Down by eight at halftime, the Storm trailed by as many as 12 before surging back in the second half behind key contributions from veterans Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Gabby Williams. Seattle outscored Indiana 20-16 in the third and clawed within striking distance in the final frame, but couldn’t capitalize in the closing minutes.
Ogwumike led the Storm with 16 points, Diggins-Smith chipped in 13 points and four assists, and Williams nearly notched a double-double with 12 points, nine boards, and five assists.
Seattle had no answer for Natasha Howard, who dropped a game-high 21 points for Indiana. Sophie Cunningham poured in a season-best 17, including four 3-pointers, and Aliyah Boston powered her way to a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double.
With the loss, the Storm dropped to 16-13 and now sit just behind the Fever (17-12) in the standings. Seattle will look to reset quickly as they return home for their next matchup.