Storm Look to Regain Momentum in Fourth Matchup Against Sun

The Seattle Storm return to Climate Pledge Arena tonight aiming to bounce back from a tough road loss as they host the Connecticut Sun for the fourth and final time this regular season.

Jul 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) drives to the basket as Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler (21) defends during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) drives to the basket as Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler (21) defends during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Seattle (15-11) has the upper hand in the season series so far, winning two of the first three meetings, including a 79-65 victory on July 11. But the Sun (4-20) are coming off their best performance of the season, a 95-64 blowout win over the Golden State Valkyries that snapped a four-game skid and showcased the veteran presence of UConn alums Tina Charles and Bria Hartley.

Charles poured in 24 points in that win while Hartley added 15, showing signs that Connecticut may be finding rhythm late in the season.

For the Storm, tonight is all about rediscovering their offensive flow. Seattle’s defense has been elite, ranking second in the league allowing just 77.3 points per game but their offense sputtered in Saturday’s 69-58 loss to Washington, shooting just 22.9% in the second half.

Nneka Ogwumike (17.1 points, 7.2 rebounds per game) and Skylar Diggins (17.2 points, 5.6 assists) will need to set the tone early, while role players like Erica Wheeler and Gabby Williams look to make their mark from long range and on the defensive end.

The Storm’s depth and defensive discipline have powered them through a competitive Western Conference, but with nothing to lose and stars like Charles heating up, Connecticut has the tools to play spoiler.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PT.

