Storm Rookie Dominique Malonga Makes WNBA History with Record Double-Double at 19
SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm rookie became the youngest player in WNBA history to reach 100 career points and record a double-double, erupting in Thursday night’s 95–57 rout of the Chicago Sky. The 6-foot-6 center from France, drafted No. 2 overall in April, needed just 17 minutes to leave her mark.
Malonga racked up 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, all while helping the Storm dominate a Sky team playing without standout rookie Angel Reese. At 19 years and 250 days old, she surpassed Liz Cambage’s previous double-double record set in 2011 by 40 days.
Malonga’s 100 point milestone comes just 24 games into her pro career, showcasing a rapid adjustment to the WNBA’s physicality and pace. A gifted shot blocker with a soft touch around the rim, she’s quickly becoming one of the league’s must watch rookies.
The win improves Seattle to 15-10 on the season and boosts the team’s playoff push but the night belonged to Malonga, whose breakout performance hinted that the Storm’s future may already be here.