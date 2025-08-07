Storm Show Their Fight Despite Falling to League-Leading Lynx
SEATTLE — In a gritty 91-87 loss to the WNBA’s top team, the Minnesota Lynx, the Storm pushed the league’s best to the brink, showing flashes of the relentless energy and defensive pressure that have kept them in the playoff conversation all summer long.
Led by Nneka Ogwumike’s 23-point performance, her 140th career 20-point game, moving her up to seventh all-time the Storm refused to back down. Erica Wheeler chipped in 19 points and kept the offense flowing, while Dominique Malonga added 12 off the bench, injecting life into the second unit when it mattered most.
The loss drops Seattle to 16-14 on the season, their third straight defeat and fourth in five games. But context matters and this one didn’t feel like a setback.
“We continue to put ourselves in position where we can win those games,” Head Coach Noelle Quinn said. “It’s about having another gear or something, whether it’s energy or execution. I continue to applaud the group for their resilience in putting us in position to be in a one-possession game at the end.”
The Storm were within one possession for most of the second half, matching Minnesota shot-for-shot until the final 30 seconds. Kayla McBride’s perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final moments sealed the game for the Lynx (25-5), who have now won seven of their last eight.
But this game wasn’t about Minnesota's dominance, it was about Seattle’s resilience.
Gabby Williams broke the Storm’s single-season steals record with her 77th of the year, a testament to the team’s tenacity on defense. Skylar Diggins added 11 points, and while her stat line didn’t jump off the page, her leadership on the floor helped Seattle keep its composure in crunch time.
The Storm also introduced a new weapon in All-Star Brittney Sykes, acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington earlier in the day. Though she didn’t suit up Tuesday, her defensive pedigree and scoring ability (15.4 ppg) will give Seattle another edge as they continue their playoff push.
Despite the loss, the message was clear: underestimate Seattle at your own risk.
This team has taken hits, injuries, trades, and now a tough stretch of losses but they haven’t lost their identity. With veterans like Ogwumike and rising contributors like Malonga and Williams, the Storm are still very much in the fight.
They’ll have a chance to prove it Friday when they travel to face the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in what could be a playoff preview.
Don’t count them out. The Storm aren’t done yet.