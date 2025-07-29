Storm Surge: Diggins’ Triple-Double Leads Seattle Past Sun in 101-85 Statement Win
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Nine days removed from recording the first triple-double in WNBA All-Star Game history, Diggins-Smith followed it up with another do-it-all performance Monday night, leading the Seattle Storm to a convincing 101-85 bounce-back win over the Connecticut Sun.
Diggins-Smith tallied 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, becoming the engine behind Seattle’s explosive third quarter that buried the Sun and helped the Storm (16-11) shake off their loss to Washington over the weekend.
But it wasn’t just Diggins doing damage. Nneka Ogwumike caught fire early and stayed hot, pouring in a game-high 26 points on an ultra-efficient 11-of-13 shooting, including 4-for-5 from deep. The veteran forward had nine of those points during a 13-2 run that opened the second half and put the game out of reach.
Seattle shot a scorching 86.7% in the third setting a franchise record for any quarter and entered the fourth with a commanding 87-58 lead. Even after cooling off in the final frame, the Storm broke the 100-point barrier thanks to a Zia Cooke jumper with nine seconds remaining.
“We knew we had to respond tonight,” said Diggins Smith postgame. “This team’s got heart, and when we move the ball like that, we’re hard to stop.”
The Sun (4-21), still struggling to find footing in a rebuilding year, were led by Bria Hartley’s 17 points. Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon added 11 apiece, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 10.
The Storm will return to the Pacific Northwest for a crucial three-game home stand, starting Friday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.