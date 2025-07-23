Storm visit Sky looking to build momentum on the road
CHICAGO — The Seattle Storm will look to shake off a narrow loss and pick up a key road win Thursday night when they face the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.
Seattle (14-10, 9-6 Western Conference) remains in the thick of the playoff race but is looking to establish more consistency, especially away from home where they’re 6-5 this season. The Storm are coming off a 78-74 loss to Las Vegas on Tuesday. Ezi Magbegor continues to be a force on both ends, averaging 2.3 offensive rebounds and protecting the paint alongside seasoned veteran Nneka Ogwumike, who is putting up 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
The Storm’s defense has been a bright spot, limiting opponents to 78.5 points per game over their last 10 contests, but they’ll be tested by a physical Chicago squad hungry to snap a three-game losing skid.
Chicago (7-16, 1-9 Eastern Conference) has struggled to find rhythm, especially against conference opponents. Despite the record, rookie Angel Reese has been a standout, averaging a double-double with 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds. The Sky also rank second in the East in rebounding with 36.6 boards per game, a stat that could prove pivotal against a Storm team that averages just 30.7 rebounds over their last 10 games.
Seattle will need a strong shooting night to counter Chicago’s rebounding edge. Erica Wheeler has provided a spark from deep, averaging two made threes per game over her last 10 outings. The Storm also hope to capitalize on Chicago’s defensive lapses, as the Sky are allowing a league-worst 86.5 points per game.
This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.