Katie Lou Sampson Remains the only Injured Player for Seattle ahead of Sparks game
The Seattle Storm are fortunate to be a healthy team at this point in the season. Other than Katie Lou Sampson, who suffered a torn ACL back in May, sidelining her for the year, everyone else is healthy enough to play against Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, the Sparks are fully healthy too, as Cameron Brink recently returned from a torn ACL. Kelsey Plum dealt with a lower leg injury this season, but is back and ready to play Seattle.
