Bobby Wagner Joins Seattle Storm Ownership Group
SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is now part of the Seattle Storm ownership group, the WNBA franchise announced Wednesday.
Wagner, a 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, spent the majority of his NFL career in Seattle and is widely regarded as one of the league’s most respected defensive players. Entering his 14th season, Wagner holds multiple Seahawks franchise records, including the most tackles in a single season.
“It’s an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women’s professional sports,” Wagner said in a statement. “This is about more than basketball — it’s about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations.”
The Storm, four-time WNBA champions, continue to expand their footprint both on and off the court. The franchise recently opened the BECU Storm Center, a $64 million training facility, and was ranked the third-most valuable team in the WNBA by Forbes earlier this year.
“Bobby is a hometown hero who has had immeasurable impact on the Seattle community,” said Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel. “He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women’s sports.”
Wagner joins a growing list of high-profile investors helping to build the Storm’s future, further cementing the franchise’s commitment to excellence, equity, and community impact.