Diggins and Ogwumike Light Up Seattle, Cement Status as WNBA’s Next Premier Duo
SEATTLE — Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike have wasted no time making their presence felt in the Emerald City.
In just over half a season, the two WNBA veterans have each surpassed 1,000 points with the Storm, becoming the second and fourth fastest players to reach the milestone in franchise history. Their instant chemistry and relentless production have powered Seattle into playoff contention and reshaped the team’s identity.
Diggins-Smith, now a seven-time All-Star in her 11th season, is averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 assists per game ranking 10th and tied for fourth in the league, respectively. But her biggest moment came at this year’s WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, where she recorded the first triple-double in All-Star history with 15 assists, 10 rebounds, and 13 points. She also broke the all-time assist record in the game, earning MVP honors in her home state.
Ogwumike, meanwhile, continues to prove she’s one of the game’s most complete forwards. The 10-time All-Star is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season while shooting at an elite clip. She also made history in Indianapolis, becoming the WNBA’s all-time leader in All-Star Game field goals and climbing to second on the career All-Star scoring list. Her 16-point, 7-rebound performance was another reminder of her consistency and dominance.
With Diggins pushing the tempo and Ogwumike controlling the paint, the Storm are clicking on all cylinders. Seattle returns from the All-Star break to host the Dallas Wings (6-17) at Climate Pledge Arena, where fans are already buzzing about the league’s next great dynamic duo.
The message is clear, the Diggins-Ogwumike era has officially arrived in Seattle and it’s only getting started.
