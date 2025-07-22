Seattle Storm On SI

Diggins and Ogwumike Light Up Seattle, Cement Status as WNBA’s Next Premier Duo

Sep 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) celebrate against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Sep 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) celebrate against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike have wasted no time making their presence felt in the Emerald City.

In just over half a season, the two WNBA veterans have each surpassed 1,000 points with the Storm, becoming the second and fourth fastest players to reach the milestone in franchise history. Their instant chemistry and relentless production have powered Seattle into playoff contention and reshaped the team’s identity.

Diggins-Smith, now a seven-time All-Star in her 11th season, is averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 assists per game ranking 10th and tied for fourth in the league, respectively. But her biggest moment came at this year’s WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, where she recorded the first triple-double in All-Star history with 15 assists, 10 rebounds, and 13 points. She also broke the all-time assist record in the game, earning MVP honors in her home state.

Ogwumike, meanwhile, continues to prove she’s one of the game’s most complete forwards. The 10-time All-Star is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season while shooting at an elite clip. She also made history in Indianapolis, becoming the WNBA’s all-time leader in All-Star Game field goals and climbing to second on the career All-Star scoring list. Her 16-point, 7-rebound performance was another reminder of her consistency and dominance.

With Diggins pushing the tempo and Ogwumike controlling the paint, the Storm are clicking on all cylinders. Seattle returns from the All-Star break to host the Dallas Wings (6-17) at Climate Pledge Arena, where fans are already buzzing about the league’s next great dynamic duo.

The message is clear, the Diggins-Ogwumike era has officially arrived in Seattle and it’s only getting started.

JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

