Dominique Malonga Quietly Becomes the Storm’s Next Big Star
There weren't many bright spots for the Seattle Storm in the 2025 season. But when the dust settled on the season one thing was for sure that Dominique Malonga had arrived.
The 19-year-old center from France entered the league with a few question marks, as she was taken second overall by Seattle after Olivia Miles withdrew from the draft and the Dallas Wings took Paige Bueckers at No. 1. Many expected the Storm to pivot elsewhere. Instead, they trusted their gut and seemed to get this selection right.
By the end of the season, Malonga’s name was listed among the WNBA’s rising stars. She earned a spot on the league’s All-Rookie Team, joining Bueckers, Washington’s Sonia Citron, and Kiki Iriafen, and Golden State’s Janelle Salaun. For a player who didn’t even start most nights, that’s joining some elite company as far as rookies go.
“I couldn’t hope for a better environment to grow for me than here,” Malonga said. “I just feel like I learned so much basketball-wise out on the court. I had amazing veterans. I had amazing teammates. So, I’m just going to take that experience and keep going forward for the next season.”
Her words reflect a player who sees the long game. Malonga finished her rookie campaign averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field. She also became the youngest player in WNBA history to reach 100 career points and post a double-double.
The beginning of the season told a different story as Malonga struggled through her first 22 games, averaging just over four points and under nine minutes per game. But after the All-Star break, things began to click and she found her confidence. As she got more minutes, her impact became undeniable.
Over the final 20 games, she averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds, establishing herself as one of the best young players and bench reserves across the W.
“We know the potential of Dom,” veteran guard Skylar Diggins said. “We got to see her in stretches this year and what she can do. She’ll be the face of this organization for a very long time.”
Malonga backed up that statement in the postseason. In her first playoff series, she posted back-to-back double-doubles against the Las Vegas Aces, holding her own against the top talent and league MVP A’ja Wilson.
For a team in rebuilding mode, adding young talent like Malonga’s growth offers hope for their future plans. She joins a core that includes Jordan Horston, Lexie Brown and Nika Muhl, all pieces the Storm plan to build around.
General manager Talisa Rhea believes that the future starts with Malonga. “She’s going to be someone that we obviously want to build around and with for a very long time,” Rhea said.
Seattle may not have planned for this season to unfold the way it did, but in Malonga, they found a gem in a young star ready to lead their next era.