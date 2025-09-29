Seattle Storm On SI

Dominique Malonga Reflects on Rookie Year With the Seattle Storm

"It was an amazing team, amazing human beings from day one... I couldn't hope for a better environment to grow than here," Dominique Malonga said on Circling Seattle Sports

Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) gestures to a teammate before foul shot by the Las Vegas Aces in the second quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) gestures to a teammate before foul shot by the Las Vegas Aces in the second quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The WNBA included Malonga as its youngest member at 19 years old, yet she showed playing abilities beyond her age group. She appeared in 42 games for the Seattle Storm while keeping an average of:

7.7 points
4.6 rebounds
0.9 assists
0.7 blocks
55.1 percent shooting in just 14.3 minutes per game

She managed to achieve four double-doubles throughout the season while establishing herself as a reliable frontcourt player who came off the bench. Her finishing skills were exceptional because she made 81 percent of her two-point field goals with the help of teammates such as Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike.

Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots the ball against Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) during the second half in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Efficiency and Impact

The statistics from Malonga show her high efficiency when she plays.

23.9 percent usage rate (showing Seattle’s trust in her when she was on the floor)
56.6 percent true shooting percentage
13.8 Player Impact Estimate: A rookie reserve player will receive the maximum possible rating in this category.
24.1 percent defensive rebounding rate, her defensive rebounding skills serve as the foundation for her glass presence.

She proved her ability to match up against WNBA opponents through her defensive rating of 98.9. The large size and extended length of her body required opponents to make adjustments, although the box score statistics failed to show her full impact.

Sep 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots the ball against Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Learning From a Veteran Core

The first year of her experience did not begin with statistical information, according to Malonga. She began with the people.

“It was an amazing team, amazing human beings from day one,” she said. “I couldn't hope for a better environment to grow than here.”

The team environment included veterans such as Ogwumike, who won championships, and Diggins, who provided leadership experience at the guard position. The Storm players demonstrated to Malonga what it takes to compete at the highest level and how professional athletes conduct themselves after games.

Growing Into the Future

The Storm selected Malonga as their long-term investment for the future, and her first-year performance confirmed their selection. Her combination of size and efficiency and work ethic indicates she has great potential for growth. And with a year of professional experience under her belt, the foundation is set for even greater growth.

The cultural values of Seattle promoted patience and development alongside trust which proved to be the perfect blend for a 19-year-old prospect.

The upcoming season for Malonga will focus on her development after she established her base in her first year as a professional. And given the way she talks about her first season, it’s clear that she’s eager to keep building in Seattle.

Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm, from left, guard Brittney Sykes (20), center Dominique Malonga (14) and forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) celebrate game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Final Reflection

Dominique Malonga started her first year in the league without creating many highlight moments, but she demonstrated her potential to become a top player. She gave Seattle efficient production, flashes of dominance, and most importantly, the confidence that the franchise has a centerpiece in the making. She went up against some of the league's best. Still, her most talked-about matchups were the ones in the first round of the WNBA playoffs when she had to guard A'ja Wilson in all three games of the first-round series between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, which came down to a game-three elimination game in which the Las Vegas Aces took the series in game 3.

Sep 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) blocks a shot by Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
