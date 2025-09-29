Dominique Malonga Reflects on Rookie Year With the Seattle Storm
The WNBA included Malonga as its youngest member at 19 years old, yet she showed playing abilities beyond her age group. She appeared in 42 games for the Seattle Storm while keeping an average of:
7.7 points
4.6 rebounds
0.9 assists
0.7 blocks
55.1 percent shooting in just 14.3 minutes per game
She managed to achieve four double-doubles throughout the season while establishing herself as a reliable frontcourt player who came off the bench. Her finishing skills were exceptional because she made 81 percent of her two-point field goals with the help of teammates such as Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike.
Efficiency and Impact
The statistics from Malonga show her high efficiency when she plays.
23.9 percent usage rate (showing Seattle’s trust in her when she was on the floor)
56.6 percent true shooting percentage
13.8 Player Impact Estimate: A rookie reserve player will receive the maximum possible rating in this category.
24.1 percent defensive rebounding rate, her defensive rebounding skills serve as the foundation for her glass presence.
She proved her ability to match up against WNBA opponents through her defensive rating of 98.9. The large size and extended length of her body required opponents to make adjustments, although the box score statistics failed to show her full impact.
Learning From a Veteran Core
The first year of her experience did not begin with statistical information, according to Malonga. She began with the people.
“It was an amazing team, amazing human beings from day one,” she said. “I couldn't hope for a better environment to grow than here.”
The team environment included veterans such as Ogwumike, who won championships, and Diggins, who provided leadership experience at the guard position. The Storm players demonstrated to Malonga what it takes to compete at the highest level and how professional athletes conduct themselves after games.
Growing Into the Future
The Storm selected Malonga as their long-term investment for the future, and her first-year performance confirmed their selection. Her combination of size and efficiency and work ethic indicates she has great potential for growth. And with a year of professional experience under her belt, the foundation is set for even greater growth.
The cultural values of Seattle promoted patience and development alongside trust which proved to be the perfect blend for a 19-year-old prospect.
The upcoming season for Malonga will focus on her development after she established her base in her first year as a professional. And given the way she talks about her first season, it’s clear that she’s eager to keep building in Seattle.
Final Reflection
Dominique Malonga started her first year in the league without creating many highlight moments, but she demonstrated her potential to become a top player. She gave Seattle efficient production, flashes of dominance, and most importantly, the confidence that the franchise has a centerpiece in the making. She went up against some of the league's best. Still, her most talked-about matchups were the ones in the first round of the WNBA playoffs when she had to guard A'ja Wilson in all three games of the first-round series between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, which came down to a game-three elimination game in which the Las Vegas Aces took the series in game 3.