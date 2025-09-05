Easy Buckets: Ex-Olympic Longjumper on Discipline and Resilience
Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler and JT host a new episode of Easy Buckets featuring Norris Frederick.
Frederick is a former long jumper in the Olympics, talking about his journey from being raised in a single-parent household to competing at the highest levels of track and field.
His disciplined, resilient, and accountable story highlights how sports lessons can be applied to everyday life.
Frederick began by reflecting on his childhood in Seattle. He felt a constant urge to step outside of his older brother's shadow while growing up.
“When you’ve got an older sibling, you want to do everything they do—and you want to do it a little bit better,” he said.
Frederick followed his brother's footsteps when he switched from basketball to track. The initial competitive sibling rivalry has transformed into a path to national success.
Frederick's drive to compete with the best was unmatched from the beginning. At the University of Washington, he frequently trained and competed as a teenager, challenging himself against college athletes and even professionals.
“You couldn’t pay somebody to beat me,” he said, recalling his early dominance. “I took every opportunity to go up against the best that I could.”
Confidence became a characteristic that stood out. In high school, he was famous for declaring his goal of winning the state championship in the high jump before even trying. Frederick used his peers' doubts as a weapon, despite their laughter.
“It wasn’t about being cocky,” he explained. “I wanted people to hold me accountable. Too often, people talk without ever being held to their words. I wanted to be different.”
His early competitions were both unconventional and impressive, with him excelling.
Frederick recounted one of his initial encounters, where he arrived fresh from playing a spring basketball game, still dressed in his basketball shoes and shorts.
He cleared 6 feet 4 inches despite not having the right equipment and quickly became the state's top-ranked jumper. He won the state championship with a 6-foot-8 leap, proving his prediction right at the end of the season.
Frederick credits track and field for instilling discipline and mental toughness, not just medals and accolades. Competing at an elite level required a combination of natural ability, preparation, sacrifice, and resilience.
“This sport forces you to face yourself,” he said. “There are no shortcuts. Every meet, every practice, you’ve got to show up ready.”
Frederick's mindset made it possible for him to compete internationally, including for the United States. At the same level as the Olympics.
However, it also prepared him for life after his sports career. He stressed how the principles of accountability, consistency, and resilience can be applied to business, relationships, and personal growth.
According to Wheeler, Frederick's story is a reminder for athletes at every step of their journey.
The Easy Buckets message emphasized the importance of discipline and adaptability to success, whether on the court, the track, or in everyday life.
Frederick's story is not just about his athletic achievements; it serves as a guide for perseverance. From his teenage years to competing on the world stage, he demonstrated that confidence and hard work can make dreams come true.