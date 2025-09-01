Erica Wheeler Quietly Shoots Her Way Into Storm History
Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler knocked down her 66th three-pointer of the season against Chicago, sliding into ninth place on the Storm’s single-season leaderboard while helping Seattle secure a key 79–69 win.
Just Another Shot? Not Quite
Wheeler’s third three of the first half looked like a routine basket, but it carried history. It moved her into Seattle’s all-time top ten for single-season threes, a quiet milestone that earned a roar from the Climate Pledge Arena crowd. Fans of the Storm were in for a treat all game long with how the team played on both sides of the ball. Some strong cases have continued to be made for end-of-season awards, and this game was no different.
The Numbers That Matter
She finished with 11 points in 26 minutes, shooting 4-of-9 overall and 3-of-7 from deep, plus three assists. Wheeler’s steady efficiency was critical in slowing Chicago’s pushes throughout the night. And this has been a steady role off the bench for Erica Wheeler all season long.
Seattle Spreads the Wealth
Nneka Ogwumike led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds. Gabby Williams added 12 and eight, Ezi Magbegor chipped in 13, and Skylar Diggins had 12 and six assists. Perfect free-throw shooting (18-for-18) kept the Storm in control. They came in and knew that they needed to protect their house after having a home game losing streak. The bench also provided a spark for the Storm as they were all gas and no brakes for all 4 quarters.
Chicago’s Inside Punch, But No Range
Angel Reese put up 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Kamilla Cardoso added nine and 10. Michaela Onyenwere scored 11. But the Sky struggled from distance, going just 1-for-10 beyond the arc. It wasn't the best showing for the Chicago Sky and they were a team coming into this game knowing that they were playing for pride while the Seattle Storm were looking to make a statement at home while also trying to secure a playoff sport in the current playoff race. The storm came in with a chip on their shoulders and it showed on the floor the entire game.
Why It Matters
This season marks a new era for Seattle without Jewell Loyd. Wheeler’s milestone shows her importance in reshaping the team’s identity. Her perimeter shooting stretches defenses, balances the offense, and proves she still belongs in the conversation with the Storm’s best shooters.
Looking Ahead
Seattle improved to 22–19 with the win, staying in the playoff hunt. Wheeler’s next three will be another step up the record book, and another reminder of the persistence that has defined her career.