Seattle Storm On SI

Gabby Williams Climbs Seattle Storm Record Book

Edward Blair II

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Seattle Storm may have fallen short on the scoreboard Sunday night, but veteran forward Gabby Williams found her way into the franchise’s postseason history. With her very first basket of the game, Williams passed Kamila Vodichkova for 13th place on Seattle’s all-time playoff scoring list, reaching 76 career postseason points. By the time she sank her second field goal, she crossed an even more symbolic threshold: 100 career playoff points.

Williams’ Full Stat Line vs. Aces

Against the Las Vegas Aces, Williams delivered one of her more efficient offensive performances of the postseason. She logged 27 minutes, shot 8-for-13 from the field, and finished with 16 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Despite the Storm’s struggles to keep pace with the Aces, Williams showcased her ability to score inside and in transition. Her quickness on the wing and activity on the defensive end helped keep Seattle competitive through stretches of the contest.

Box Score (Sept. 14, 2025):

Minutes: 27

FG: 8-13

3PT: 0-2

FT: 0-0

Rebounds: 3 (all defensive)

Assists: 2

Steals: 1

Turnovers: 3

Fouls: 0

Plus/Minus: –22

Points: 16

Climbing the Storm Playoff Ladder

Passing Vodichkova was more than just a statistical quirk. Vodichkova, a member of Seattle’s early playoff teams in the early 2000s, left a mark as one of the franchise’s foundational players. For Williams to move ahead of her shows both the Storm’s longevity as an organization and Williams’ steady role in their modern playoff pushes.

Now with 100 playoff points, Williams cements herself among Seattle’s most reliable postseason contributors. While she is far from the top tier occupied by legends like Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson, and Jewell Loyd, milestones like this matter. They underscore Williams’ ability to rise to the occasion when games matter most.

Gabby Williams
Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Versatility on Display

What makes Williams’ achievement even more meaningful is the way she reached it. Rarely has she been the primary scoring option on a Storm roster, yet she has managed to carve out scoring opportunities through defense-to-offense plays, cuts to the basket, and opportunistic finishing.

Her eight made field goals against Las Vegas were a reflection of that style: efficient, aggressive, and built off instinctive reads of the defense. Even with a tough shooting night from other starters, Williams kept finding ways to put points on the board.

Gabby Williams
Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead

For the Storm, who continue to rely on a balanced roster headlined by Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, and Ezi Magbegor, Williams’ production provides depth and stability. Her ability to score double figures while contributing on the glass and defensively gives Seattle a chance to stay competitive against the league’s most explosive teams.

While the result of Sunday’s game may not have gone in Seattle’s favor, Gabby Williams’ personal milestone ensures the night won’t be forgotten. Reaching 100 career playoff points and climbing another rung in the franchise’s record book is a reminder of the impact she continues to have in a Storm uniform.

Published |Modified
Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

Home/News