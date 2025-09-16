Gabby Williams Climbs Seattle Storm Record Book
The Seattle Storm may have fallen short on the scoreboard Sunday night, but veteran forward Gabby Williams found her way into the franchise’s postseason history. With her very first basket of the game, Williams passed Kamila Vodichkova for 13th place on Seattle’s all-time playoff scoring list, reaching 76 career postseason points. By the time she sank her second field goal, she crossed an even more symbolic threshold: 100 career playoff points.
Williams’ Full Stat Line vs. Aces
Against the Las Vegas Aces, Williams delivered one of her more efficient offensive performances of the postseason. She logged 27 minutes, shot 8-for-13 from the field, and finished with 16 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.
Despite the Storm’s struggles to keep pace with the Aces, Williams showcased her ability to score inside and in transition. Her quickness on the wing and activity on the defensive end helped keep Seattle competitive through stretches of the contest.
Box Score (Sept. 14, 2025):
Minutes: 27
FG: 8-13
3PT: 0-2
FT: 0-0
Rebounds: 3 (all defensive)
Assists: 2
Steals: 1
Turnovers: 3
Fouls: 0
Plus/Minus: –22
Points: 16
Climbing the Storm Playoff Ladder
Passing Vodichkova was more than just a statistical quirk. Vodichkova, a member of Seattle’s early playoff teams in the early 2000s, left a mark as one of the franchise’s foundational players. For Williams to move ahead of her shows both the Storm’s longevity as an organization and Williams’ steady role in their modern playoff pushes.
Now with 100 playoff points, Williams cements herself among Seattle’s most reliable postseason contributors. While she is far from the top tier occupied by legends like Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson, and Jewell Loyd, milestones like this matter. They underscore Williams’ ability to rise to the occasion when games matter most.
Versatility on Display
What makes Williams’ achievement even more meaningful is the way she reached it. Rarely has she been the primary scoring option on a Storm roster, yet she has managed to carve out scoring opportunities through defense-to-offense plays, cuts to the basket, and opportunistic finishing.
Her eight made field goals against Las Vegas were a reflection of that style: efficient, aggressive, and built off instinctive reads of the defense. Even with a tough shooting night from other starters, Williams kept finding ways to put points on the board.
Looking Ahead
For the Storm, who continue to rely on a balanced roster headlined by Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, and Ezi Magbegor, Williams’ production provides depth and stability. Her ability to score double figures while contributing on the glass and defensively gives Seattle a chance to stay competitive against the league’s most explosive teams.
While the result of Sunday’s game may not have gone in Seattle’s favor, Gabby Williams’ personal milestone ensures the night won’t be forgotten. Reaching 100 career playoff points and climbing another rung in the franchise’s record book is a reminder of the impact she continues to have in a Storm uniform.