Gabby Williams Grabs 700th Career Rebound
Gabby Williams hit a major milestone Sunday night, collecting her 700th career rebound in the Storm’s narrow 78-74 loss to the Indiana Fever.
SEATTLE —The veteran forward’s accomplishment not only adds to her growing stat sheet but underscores the athleticism and effort she brings to the glass each game. Known for her quickness and hustle, Williams pulled down nine rebounds in the matchup, nearly securing a double-double with 12 points and five assists.
As the Storm prepare for another tough match as they face league powerhouse Minnesota Lynx at home at the Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA, Williams’ milestone serves as a reminder of her relentless presence on the boards and her impact on both ends of the floor.
