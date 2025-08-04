Seattle Storm On SI

Gabby Williams Grabs 700th Career Rebound

Gabby Williams hit a major milestone Sunday night, collecting her 700th career rebound in the Storm’s narrow 78-74 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Aug 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams (5) looks on during warm ups before the game against Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena.
Aug 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams (5) looks on during warm ups before the game against Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

SEATTLE —The veteran forward’s accomplishment not only adds to her growing stat sheet but underscores the athleticism and effort she brings to the glass each game. Known for her quickness and hustle, Williams pulled down nine rebounds in the matchup, nearly securing a double-double with 12 points and five assists.

As the Storm prepare for another tough match as they face league powerhouse Minnesota Lynx at home at the Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA, Williams’ milestone serves as a reminder of her relentless presence on the boards and her impact on both ends of the floor.

