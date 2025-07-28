How to Watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun in Final Regular Season Clash
Storm looks to get back in the Win column following disappointing loss to the Mystics.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun are riding high after their most dominant win of the season and are back in action tonight, taking on the playoff-hunting Seattle Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action live on NBC Sports Boston, streaming on ESPN3, the WNBA website, or through WNBA League Pass.
Expect fireworks as Connecticut tries to build momentum, and Seattle looks to close the regular-season series strong.
