How to Watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun in Final Regular Season Clash

Storm looks to get back in the Win column following disappointing loss to the Mystics.

Jacobo Garrido

Jul 11, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) goes to the basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun are riding high after their most dominant win of the season and are back in action tonight, taking on the playoff-hunting Seattle Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action live on NBC Sports Boston, streaming on ESPN3, the WNBA website, or through WNBA League Pass.

Expect fireworks as Connecticut tries to build momentum, and Seattle looks to close the regular-season series strong.

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

