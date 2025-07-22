How to watch Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings WNBA game
The Seattle Storm will look to continue their winning streak against the Dallas Wings tonight in a key WNBA matchup, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). The Storm have defeated the Wings in all five of their recent meetings, including two matchups earlier this season.
Tonight’s game will be available for viewing on ESPN3, WNBA League Pass, and Fubo, which offers a free 7-day trial for new users. Additional streaming options include Sling TV, DirecTV, and Amazon Prime with the WNBA League Pass add-on.
For international viewers or those impacted by regional broadcast restrictions, using a virtual private network (VPN) may be an effective solution. NordVPN is widely regarded as a top choice for live sports streaming in 2024, offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seattle (8-5) enters the matchup coming off a strong 90-83 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. The team continues to be led by standout guard Skylar Diggins, who is averaging 17.5 points per game with a shooting percentage of 43.2%. Veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike leads the team in rebounding with 7.7 boards per game, including 6.3 on the defensive end.
The Storm will be without forward Katie Lou Samuelson, who remains sidelined for the season with a knee injury.
The Wings are anchored by Paige Bueckers, who is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 84.4% from the free-throw line. Li Yueru contributes a steady presence on the boards, averaging 7.2 rebounds per game.
Dallas continues to struggle with injuries. Forward Maddy Siegrist is out with a knee injury, and guard Tyasha Harris is out for the season with a similar issue.
The Storm have consistently controlled this matchup, often winning by double digits behind a balanced offensive approach and disciplined defense.
Fans can tune in on ESPN3, WNBA League Pass, or stream the game live on Fubo and other supported services. With Seattle’s recent success and Dallas looking to snap a tough losing streak, tonight’s game promises to be a high-stakes showdown in the WNBA season.