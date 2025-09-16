Las Vegas Aces Overpower Seattle Storm in Game 1
The Seattle Storm entered their opening-round playoff matchup against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces with momentum, grit, and belief. But under the bright lights of the postseason, A’ja Wilson and her supporting cast reminded the league why Las Vegas remains the gold standard. Behind Wilson’s dominance and a balanced attack from their guards, the Aces cruised to a 102–77 victory in Game One, leaving Seattle searching for answers before a pivotal Game Two.
First Quarter Blues for Seattle
From the opening tip, Seattle struggled to find rhythm on either end. The Storm missed their first three shots and allowed Wilson to carve up the paint early. Las Vegas wasted no time establishing control, using quick passes to generate open threes and transition buckets. By the midpoint of the first quarter, Seattle trailed by double digits, and though Gabby Williams provided some spark with drives to the rim, the deficit proved difficult to erase.
The Storm’s offense relied too heavily on isolation looks, leading to rushed shots and five turnovers in the first quarter alone. That allowed the Aces to run the floor, where Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray dictated tempo. Seattle entered the second quarter down 28–16, already fighting an uphill battle.
Wilson Dominates the Paint
A’ja Wilson has built her reputation on dominating when it matters most, and this game was no different. She finished with 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting, adding eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in just 30 minutes. Her ability to score inside, draw fouls, and create mismatches forced Seattle’s frontcourt into early foul trouble.
Ezi Magbegor, usually a defensive anchor, was limited to just two points and three rebounds, clearly frustrated by Wilson’s inside presence. Nneka Ogwumike battled with determination, grabbing eight boards and scoring 11 points, but her efforts weren’t enough to contain the Aces’ star.
Wilson’s dominance created ripple effects: Seattle collapsed into the paint to slow her down, which left perimeter shooters wide open. The Aces capitalized, knocking down 14 three-pointers at a blistering 48.3 percent clip.
Jewell Loyd’s Dual With Her Old Team
Perhaps the most emotional storyline of the series will be Jewell Loyd’s return to Seattle in the playoffs, which is set for September 16th, but this time, she'll be wearing Las Vegas colors. Loyd, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2015, played 10 seasons with the Storm, won two championships, and became one of the franchise’s all-time greats before an acrimonious split earlier this year. Her first playoff encounter against the Storm was at her new home at Michelob Ultra Arena last night.
After last postseason, Loyd publicly alleged harassment and bullying by members of the Storm coaching staff and requested a trade. Seattle conducted an independent investigation and found no violations, but the relationship never recovered. In February, she was dealt to the Aces, where she quickly embraced a new role.
For Loyd, the shift to Las Vegas wasn’t just a change of scenery; it was a reset. She has spoken about being “at peace” with the move, emphasizing that in Las Vegas, she feels valued as both a player and a person. In a selfless move, she even volunteered to come off the bench in late July, believing she could give the Aces a different spark. Since then, Las Vegas has rattled off a 16-game winning streak.
That peace showed on Sunday night. Loyd scored 13 points in 23 minutes, hitting three three-pointers and adding four rebounds and six assists. Each time Seattle threatened to claw back, it felt like Loyd was there with a timely shot, a drive, or an extra pass. The ovation she received pregame was mixed, cheers from fans who still admire her, but also an awareness that she is now a key piece of the opponent.
Storm guard Skylar Diggins acknowledged the challenge before the game: “We all know Jewell can shoot the basketball. We definitely have to defend the three-point line.” Loyd proved her point once again, punishing her former team from deep and reminding them of the scoring punch she once delivered nightly in a Storm uniform.
Storm Struggle to Find Scoring Balance
For Seattle, Gabby Williams led the way with 16 points, attacking off the dribble and finishing through contact. Ogwumike and Diggins chipped in 11 and 12 points respectively, but no starter was able to sustain a scoring rhythm. Brittney Sykes, a vital two-way guard, went scoreless in 16 minutes, missing all three of her attempts.
The Storm finished shooting 43.7 percent from the floor, but their lack of three-point production (just 7-of-18) made it nearly impossible to keep pace with Las Vegas. Turnovers also hurt—Seattle’s 12 giveaways translated into 20 fast-break points for the Aces, swinging momentum whenever the Storm seemed poised to close the gap.
Bench Contributions Can’t Match Aces’ Depth
Dominique Malonga was a bright spot off the bench, scoring 10 points and continuing to show promise as a young reserve. Erica Wheeler brought veteran poise with six points and a few steady possessions, while Tiffany Mitchell and Lexie Brown added secondary contributions.
But Las Vegas’s depth overwhelmed them. In addition to Loyd’s 13 points, Dana Evans lit up the scoreboard, hitting three threes en route to 14 points. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added 11 points and nine rebounds, giving the Aces consistent production at every position. The Aces bench outscored the Storm reserves 47–36, providing separation that Seattle could never recover from.
Looking Ahead to Game Two
Seattle now finds itself in a familiar postseason position: needing adjustments to stay alive. Head coach Noelle Quinn will likely emphasize defensive discipline, ball security, and getting Magbegor more involved offensively. The Storm cannot afford another quiet night from their interior star if they want to compete with Las Vegas’s frontcourt firepower.
For Seattle, the keys moving forward are clear: limit Wilson’s touches, defend the perimeter with urgency, and establish a more balanced scoring attack. Diggins and Sykes must provide consistent offensive support, while Ogwumike and Magbegor need to anchor the paint on both ends.
The Aces, meanwhile, showed why they are considered championship favorites once again. With Wilson playing at an MVP level, Gray orchestrating the offense, Young stretching the defense, and Loyd making an emotional but impactful playoff homecoming, Las Vegas looked every bit the juggernaut.
Game Two now looms large for the Storm. A bounce-back performance could shift momentum and extend the series, but another lopsided loss may spell an early playoff exit.
Final Score: Las Vegas Aces 102, Seattle Storm 77
Seattle trails the series 1–0 and faces a must-win situation in the next matchup.