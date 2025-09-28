Lexie Brown Looks to Expand Her Role With the Seattle Storm
From Sparks to Storm
The Los Angeles Sparks traded Lexie Brown to the Seattle Storm in February 2025 to enhance their guard depth and obtain another outside shooting threat. The acquisition of Lexie Brown brought more than temporary relief to the team because she secured a long-term position. The guaranteed two-year contract of Brown amounts to $195,226 with $96,408 allocated for 2025 and $98,818 for 2026. The contract guarantees she will play for the Storm throughout the 2026 season.
2025 Season Snapshot
During her first season with Seattle Brown received limited playing time by entering games briefly from the bench. The statistics confirm her performance level.
Points: 2.1
Rebounds: 0.7
Assists: 1.0
Steals: 0.4
The numbers Brown produced in the season did not create excitement but she frequently stated that statistics do not represent her complete performance. She disputed the ongoing perception that she could not maintain court time during her exit interview.
“A lot of people think I’m not healthy,” she said. “I was available for about 40 games this season. I was completely healthy.”
For Brown, that mattered more than the scoring column.
Career Progression
Brown entered the league in 2018 and has played for multiple teams while taking on different positions throughout her career. During the 2023 season with the Sparks she established her career-high by scoring 12.4 points per game while providing 2.4 assists and making 41 percent of her three-point attempts while starting every game.
Regular Season Career Averages (2018–2025)
Games Played: 175
Minutes: 17.6
Points: 5.7
Rebounds: 1.5
Assists: 1.7
Steals: 0.8
Field Goal Percentage: 38.8
Three-Point Percentage: 35.1Free Throw Percentage: 79.7
Her statistical performance demonstrates her ability to be a dependable scoring point guard yet her playing time has been unpredictable throughout her league career.
Rumors Around Her Role
Her post-season statements created discussions about her future plans. Brown expressed her disappointment about playing time as a reserve player while also expressing dissatisfaction with her restricted playing opportunities.
“I did not receive the playing time I believed I deserved during my time with this team. I still possess a great deal of basketball experience which I want to utilize. I will continue playing basketball, whether that’s with this team or another organization.”
The comments she made during the interview created surprise among fans. Does she want Seattle to increase her playing time or does she consider playing for another team? The situation remains open to both possibilities.
The team has two options for 2026: they can increase her playing time to utilize her three-point shooting and defensive skills or they can use her as a trade asset to obtain a scoring wing player.
What Comes Next?
Brown is under contract. She’s healthy. At thirty years old she believes she possesses many more years of basketball ahead of her. The 2026 season will decide whether Brown will continue with the Storm or move to another team.
She delivered a straightforward and repetitive message, which stated she would continue playing basketball.
Seattle has the contract. Brown has the drive. The upcoming months will show if the team and player share common goals.