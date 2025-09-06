Liberty Outlast Storm: Stewart Shines as Seattle Falters Late
The numbers from this New York Liberty versus Seattle Storm contest reveal only part of what occurred during the game. The Liberty secured their 84–76 victory at Climate Pledge Arena through their ability to stay composed and execute well, with key players delivering crucial moments in the final stretch.
The Storm failed to capitalize on their chances throughout the game, displaying inconsistent performance in all four quarters, which revealed their distance from WNBA leadership positions.
Stewart and Fiebich Deliver in the Clutch
Breanna Stewart led the game with her outstanding performance. The return of Breanna Stewart to Seattle creates a unique atmosphere at the arena.
Stewart achieved 24 points and 7 rebounds, and 5 blocks against her former team, while her free-throw accuracy stood out as her most notable achievement. Stewart made 13 free throws in 14 attempts while drawing fouls that forced Seattle's frontcourt defenders into difficult defensive situations.
The statistics from Stewart's performance were impressive, yet Leonie Fiebich maintained equal importance through her efficient play. Fiebich scored 21 points through 10 successful field goal attempts and made all six of his three-point attempts.
The Storm made their offensive runs, but Fiebich stepped forward to make crucial shots that silenced the crowd. The team faces greater challenges when Stewart and Jonquel Jones need to be defended because Fiebich maintains a high shooting percentage.
The Liberty’s Balanced Attack
The most impressive aspect of this Liberty team emerged through their balanced scoring distribution. The game began with Natasha Cloud leading the defense while distributing six assists, and Jonquel Jones provided 13 points and four rebounds from the bench. Emma Meesseman brought additional passing and spacing to the team.
The team achieved a 49% field goal percentage and made 91% of their free throws throughout the game. The team maintained its focus on efficiency during crucial moments of playoff-style basketball, which resulted in a successful performance.
Seattle’s Missed Opportunities
The loss will be painful for Seattle because they demonstrated superior play during multiple segments of the game. The team displayed its offensive capabilities during the 31-point second quarter. The ball circulation improved while Skylar Diggins maintained fast-paced play and Nneka Ogwumike took control of the paint. The team maintained a six-point lead at halftime while the crowd maintained high energy levels.
The entire second half became a different game after the break. The Storm managed to score only 29 points throughout the second half, while their 13-point third quarter became their lowest-scoring period of the game. The team made only four three-pointers out of twenty attempts (20%) which limited their ability to create space on the court thus allowing New York to defend Ogwumike inside.
Standout Performances
Nneka Ogwumike: 20 points, 9 rebounds. The team relies on her as their core player because she fights in the paint while delivering consistent performance.
Skylar Diggins: The player scored 14 points while distributing 7 assists and making 3 steals. The team received proper orchestration from her but needed additional outside shooting support.
Erica Wheeler scored 12 points from the bench while making two three-pointers that helped Seattle stay close to the competition.
The problem? The team received their only significant contributions from Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler and Skylar Diggins, but lacked sufficient scoring distribution from other players.
The Fourth-Quarter Difference
The decisive moments of this contest took place during the last ten minutes of play. The Liberty outscored Seattle 25–16 during the final quarter of the game. Stewart used free throws to score while Cloud managed the game tempo, and Fiebich maintained distance from defenders.
The team displayed a sense of urgency during their final minutes of play. The team produced nine total turnovers while taking difficult shots during the game's crucial moments. The team with championship experience demonstrates clear distinctions from those who aim to reach that level.
Big Picture Takeaway
The road victory against Seattle (25–17) strengthened New York's postseason readiness. The team's stars performed well while their supporting players made important contributions, and the team maintained composure throughout the challenging away game.
The Seattle team (22–21) demonstrated the difference between being a playoff team and being a championship contender through this defeat. The team possesses top-level talent through its core players, including Ogwumike, Diggins, Magbegor, and Sykes, but it lacks the necessary consistency to succeed against top competition. A single outstanding quarter will not be enough to defeat the league leaders.
Analyst’s Lens
The playoff picture becomes clearer because New York demonstrated their dangerous potential in this game. The team benefits from Stewart's clutch shooting and Cloud's consistent playmaking while Fiebich provides three-point shooting ability to extend defenses.
Seattle? The team needs to develop additional scoring sources that extend beyond Ogwumike and Diggins to succeed. The team faces limited flexibility because their offense becomes repetitive when their three-point shots fail to connect. The team needs to rely on defense and discover new scoring sources to succeed in the postseason.