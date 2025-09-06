Seattle Storm On SI

New York Liberty Injury Report Forces Star Players Out vs Storm

New York is managing injuries to two key players as Sabrina Ionescu deals with a left toe issue and Nyara Sabally progresses toward returning from a knee setback before the end of the regular season.

Jun 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) and New York Liberty center Nyara Sabally (8) look on against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) and New York Liberty center Nyara Sabally (8) look on against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ionescu’s Toe Injury Raises New Concerns

The New York Liberty’s playoff push has hit a speed bump with Sabrina Ionescu sidelined by a left toe injury. The issue surfaced during practice in late August, just before the September 3 matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.

Head coach Sandy Brondello has described her as “day-to-day,” but the All-Star guard has already missed three consecutive games. The injury stands as a less severe condition than her thumb surgery from December 2024, but it occurs at a critical time for the New York team, which fights for Eastern Conference supremacy.

The Liberty offense operates with reduced space and rhythm because Ionescu is absent from the game. The team now operates under Courtney Vandersloot and Marine Johannès as its main playmakers while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton focuses on scoring duties. But as evidenced by New York dropping two of the three games in her absence, the Liberty are far less dangerous without Ionescu’s perimeter gravity and late-game shot-making.

Sabrina Ionescu
Aug 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (not in uniform) cheers from the bench in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Sabally Progressing After Nearly Two Months Out

The Liberty will gain an advantage in the frontcourt when Ionescu begins playing. Nyara Sabally has been out since July 16, 2025, with a nagging right knee injury, which followed a platelet-rich plasma injection in June to address recurring pain.

The progress has been consistent during the last few weeks. On August 31, Sabally suited up on the sideline during the Liberty’s game against Golden State, signaling she was nearing a return. By September 4, Brondello confirmed that Sabally was “questionable” for upcoming contests and was expected back before the regular season concludes on September 11.

The Liberty must now depend on Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones for their offense because Sabally's length and rebounding, and defensive skills will be essential for their upcoming playoff games against taller opponents.

Nyara Sabally
Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Nyara Sabally (8) warms up before a game against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The upcoming storm competition will be the main attraction of the evening.

The Liberty face another key challenge tonight against the Seattle Storm, who lead the season series 2–0. Seattle has maintained stability through Nneka Ogwumike, who leads the team with her veteran experience and reliable scoring.

The team relies on Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins for backcourt responsibilities while Ezi Magbegor maintains his status as a defensive and rebounding force in the league. The trio maintains Seattle's playoff position despite the team losing several players.

For New York, this means even more pressure falls on Stewart to match Ogwumike’s two-way dominance, while Vandersloot and Laney-Hamilton must limit Diggins’ perimeter influence. The battle inside between Jones and Magbegor could be just as decisive.

Storm
Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn talks to her team during the second half against the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images


Outlook for the Liberty

The Liberty’s title hopes rest heavily on getting healthy at the right time. The brief duration of Ionescu's toe injury has caused New York to change its offense because she is not playing at present. The return of Sabally at this time would create a beneficial effect by distributing playing time between players and reducing the defensive workload on Stewart and Jones.

The Liberty needs to show their ability to survive with their thin roster as the regular season approaches its final week. The team's postseason success depends on how quickly Ionescu recovers and Sabally returns to the team.

Liberty
Aug 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello points to the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
