New York Liberty Visits Seattle Storm on 5-Game Road Slide
Liberty Looking to End Road Woes
The New York Liberty enters Seattle desperate for stability. Losers of five straight on the road and two games overall, New York’s grip on the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference is under pressure. At 24–17, the Liberty still holds a three-game edge over Indiana, but with just a handful of regular-season games left, that cushion could evaporate quickly.
New York continues to rely on balanced scoring, averaging 84.5 points per game on 45.2% shooting, but the absence of Sabrina Ionescu (18.8 PPG, 93.2% FT) looms large. With Ionescu sidelined until at least September 5, and Nyara Sabally also out, the Liberty must find production from their supporting cast. Veterans like Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones will need to elevate their play if New York hopes to stop the bleeding.
Storm Eyeing a Sweep
The Seattle Storm come in at 22–20, fighting to stay in the middle of a crowded Western Conference playoff picture. The Storm trail the Golden State Valkyries (23–18) by just 1.5 games for the fourth seed, while sitting only 2.5 games ahead of the sixth-place Los Angeles Sparks. Every matchup at this stage is magnified.
The Storm’s offense is powered by Nneka Ogwumike (18.3 PPG, 51.8% FG, 82.7% FT), whose veteran presence has anchored the team through stretches of inconsistency. Defensively, Seattle thrives at the rim and on the perimeter, ranking ahead of New York in both blocks (5.0 per game) and steals (8.5 per game). That edge has fueled a 6–4 record over their last 10, though the Storm enter this one off a narrow loss to Los Angeles.
Season Series Recap
Seattle has controlled this matchup in 2025, already clinching the season series:
- Game 1: Storm 89, Liberty 79 (June 22)
- Game 2: Storm 79, Liberty 70 (July 6)
With a 2–0 lead, the Storm now have the chance to complete a sweep against a top-two Eastern Conference team — an important confidence boost ahead of the postseason.
Recent Results
Liberty Last 5
- L 66–58 @ Golden State (9/2)
- L 80–63 @ Phoenix (8/30)
- W 89–63 vs Washington (8/28)
- W 81–79 vs Connecticut (8/25)
- L 78–62 @ Atlanta (8/23)
Storm Last 5
- L 91–85 vs Los Angeles (9/1)
- W 79–69 vs Chicago (8/30)
- W 93–79 @ Minnesota (8/28)
- L 95–75 @ Indiana (8/26)
- W 84–82 @ Washington (8/24)
Playoff Implications
For New York, a victory would snap their skid and help keep Indiana (21–20) at bay in the race for the East’s second seed. Falling further could bring unwanted pressure in the final week and potentially drop them into a tougher opening-round matchup.
For Seattle, this game carries weight in the West’s 4–6 shuffle. Beating New York would keep the Storm within striking distance of Golden State and provide a crucial edge over Los Angeles. A loss, however, could tighten the standings even more, leaving the Storm vulnerable to a late slide.
Outlook
The Liberty’s recent form and Ionescu’s absence tilt the momentum toward Seattle, especially with Ogwumike in rhythm and the Storm already holding two head-to-head wins. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, expect a competitive, defense-heavy game.
Seattle’s defensive edge and New York’s road struggles point toward the Storm protecting home court and securing a 3–0 season sweep.
Prediction
Storm 85, Liberty 78