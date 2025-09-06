Seattle Storm On SI

New York Liberty Visits Seattle Storm on 5-Game Road Slide

New York Liberty (24–17, 13–5 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (22–20, 11–12 Western Conference) September 4, 2025 – 10:00 PM ET on ION

Edward Blair II

Jul 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) tries to drive past Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jul 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) tries to drive past Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Liberty Looking to End Road Woes

The New York Liberty enters Seattle desperate for stability. Losers of five straight on the road and two games overall, New York’s grip on the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference is under pressure. At 24–17, the Liberty still holds a three-game edge over Indiana, but with just a handful of regular-season games left, that cushion could evaporate quickly.

New York continues to rely on balanced scoring, averaging 84.5 points per game on 45.2% shooting, but the absence of Sabrina Ionescu (18.8 PPG, 93.2% FT) looms large. With Ionescu sidelined until at least September 5, and Nyara Sabally also out, the Liberty must find production from their supporting cast. Veterans like Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones will need to elevate their play if New York hopes to stop the bleeding.

Betnijah Laney
Oct 18, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) drives past Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) during the second half of game four of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Storm Eyeing a Sweep

The Seattle Storm come in at 22–20, fighting to stay in the middle of a crowded Western Conference playoff picture. The Storm trail the Golden State Valkyries (23–18) by just 1.5 games for the fourth seed, while sitting only 2.5 games ahead of the sixth-place Los Angeles Sparks. Every matchup at this stage is magnified.

The Storm’s offense is powered by Nneka Ogwumike (18.3 PPG, 51.8% FG, 82.7% FT), whose veteran presence has anchored the team through stretches of inconsistency. Defensively, Seattle thrives at the rim and on the perimeter, ranking ahead of New York in both blocks (5.0 per game) and steals (8.5 per game). That edge has fueled a 6–4 record over their last 10, though the Storm enter this one off a narrow loss to Los Angeles.

Nneka Ogwumike
Jun 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles the ball against Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Season Series Recap

Seattle has controlled this matchup in 2025, already clinching the season series:

  • Game 1: Storm 89, Liberty 79 (June 22)
  • Game 2: Storm 79, Liberty 70 (July 6)

With a 2–0 lead, the Storm now have the chance to complete a sweep against a top-two Eastern Conference team — an important confidence boost ahead of the postseason.

Storm
Jun 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) celebrates during the second half against the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Recent Results

Liberty Last 5

  • L 66–58 @ Golden State (9/2)
  • L 80–63 @ Phoenix (8/30)
  • W 89–63 vs Washington (8/28)
  • W 81–79 vs Connecticut (8/25)
  • L 78–62 @ Atlanta (8/23)

Storm Last 5

  • L 91–85 vs Los Angeles (9/1)
  • W 79–69 vs Chicago (8/30)
  • W 93–79 @ Minnesota (8/28)
  • L 95–75 @ Indiana (8/26)
  • W 84–82 @ Washington (8/24)

Playoff Implications

For New York, a victory would snap their skid and help keep Indiana (21–20) at bay in the race for the East’s second seed. Falling further could bring unwanted pressure in the final week and potentially drop them into a tougher opening-round matchup.

For Seattle, this game carries weight in the West’s 4–6 shuffle. Beating New York would keep the Storm within striking distance of Golden State and provide a crucial edge over Los Angeles. A loss, however, could tighten the standings even more, leaving the Storm vulnerable to a late slide.

Storm
Sep 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn stands on the sideline during the second quarter at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Outlook

The Liberty’s recent form and Ionescu’s absence tilt the momentum toward Seattle, especially with Ogwumike in rhythm and the Storm already holding two head-to-head wins. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, expect a competitive, defense-heavy game.

Seattle’s defensive edge and New York’s road struggles point toward the Storm protecting home court and securing a 3–0 season sweep.

Ionescu
Aug 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after getting fouled after a made three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Prediction

Storm 85, Liberty 78

Published |Modified
Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

Home/News