Nneka Ogwumike Climbs Higher on WNBA’s Postseason Record Books
In a career defined by consistency, leadership, and quiet dominance, Seattle Storm veteran Nneka Ogwumike added another milestone to her résumé. With seven defensive rebounds in Seattle’s latest playoff matchup, Ogwumike officially passed Hall of Famer Yolanda Griffith for 19th place on the WNBA’s all-time postseason defensive rebounds list, notching her 206th career board.
The accomplishment reflects not only her longevity but also her ability to anchor her team on both ends of the court.
A Career of Steady Greatness
Ogwumike has built her legacy on reliability. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2012, she quickly became the face of the Los Angeles Sparks before joining Seattle as a free-agent cornerstone in 2025. Over 13 seasons, she has consistently delivered double-digit scoring, elite rebounding, and veteran leadership.
Defensive rebounds, in particular, tell the story of a player who has mastered positioning, timing, and toughness in the paint. Passing Griffith—a WNBA champion, MVP, and Olympic gold medalist—is no small feat. Griffith’s reputation as one of the league’s fiercest competitors makes Ogwumike’s achievement all the more impressive.
Ogwumike’s Box Score Performance
Against Las Vegas, Ogwumike once again proved her value as a two-way presence. From the box score, her stat line read:
Minutes: 27
Field Goals: 5-10
3PT: 1-3
Free Throws: 0-0
Offensive Rebounds: 1
Defensive Rebounds: 7
Total Rebounds: 8
Assists: 3
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 3
Personal Fouls: 2
Plus/Minus: -33
Points: 11
The numbers paint a familiar picture: efficiency around the basket, a willingness to stretch the floor with her jumper, and a steady hand on the glass. While Seattle struggled collectively in stretches, Ogwumike’s production remained a bright spot.
Historical Context: Chasing the Legends
By surpassing Griffith, Ogwumike now stands among an elite group of rebounders whose contributions shaped the history of the WNBA postseason. Every board in the playoffs carries extra weight, as possessions are limited and margins are razor-thin.
For Ogwumike, defensive rebounding has always been about more than raw numbers. It’s about denying opponents second chances, controlling tempo, and giving her team opportunities to execute offensively. She has done it across multiple eras, first as the centerpiece of the Sparks’ championship runs, and now as the veteran pillar of a younger Storm roster.
Impact on the Seattle Storm
The Storm have leaned on Ogwumike’s experience throughout the 2025 season. With a roster featuring rising stars like Ezi Magbegor and Dominique Malonga, Seattle benefits from having a veteran who has “been there before.” Ogwumike’s presence not only stabilizes the team but also models professionalism for the younger core.
Her defensive rebounding milestone comes at a time when Seattle is fighting to keep pace in a loaded Western Conference playoff race. Every extra possession matters, and Ogwumike has been there to secure them when they are most needed.
What’s Next for Ogwumike
As the postseason continues, Ogwumike has the opportunity to climb even higher up the all-time rebounding charts. With her durability and the Storm’s reliance on her interior play, there’s little doubt she will add to her tally.
Beyond the numbers, Ogwumike’s pursuit of history reinforces her status as one of the most respected veterans in the game. She is not just padding her stats; she is extending a career that has influenced teammates, inspired young players, and shaped the league's culture.
Final Thoughts
Passing Yolanda Griffith is more than a line in the record book. It’s a reminder that Nneka Ogwumike has been a defining force for over a decade, capable of impacting games at the highest level. Her blend of skill, strength, and savvy continues to shine in the postseason spotlight.
For the Seattle Storm, having Ogwumike in the paint is more than a tactical advantage; it’s a link between the league’s past and its present. And as the playoff journey continues, the milestones she collects will only add to a legacy already secure in WNBA history.