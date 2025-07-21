Nneka Ogwumike Makes History With Record Breaking Performance at WNBA All-Star Game
INDIANAPOLIS — Nneka Ogwumike just added another chapter to her legendary career.
The 10-time WNBA All-Star became the all-time leader in field goals made in All-Star Game history during Saturday’s matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Seattle Storm forward also moved into second place on the all-time All-Star scoring list after putting up 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a standout performance against the league’s elite.
Ogwumike, who made her All-Star debut in 2013, continues to prove why she’s one of the most respected veterans in the game. At 34, she’s still a walking bucket smooth, efficient and always in the right place at the right time.
Her latest milestone adds to a career full of accolades: 2016 league MVP, 2012 Rookie of the Year, seven-time All-WNBA selection and six-time All-Defensive Team honoree. She’s also earned the WNBA’s Sportsmanship Award three times, showcasing the leadership and class that have defined her journey.
Ogwumike’s dominance on the All-Star stage is no surprise. She’s long been one of the most reliable scorers in the league, known for her footwork, finishing ability and high basketball IQ.
While others may see the All-Star Game as a break, Ogwumike used the spotlight to remind everyone why she’s a future Hall of Famer. As she continues her first season with the Storm, her impact is felt just as strongly as ever rewriting record books and inspiring the next generation of hoopers along the way.
Ogwumike and the Storm will return from the All-Star break with a home game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, where they’ll face the Dallas Wings (6-17).