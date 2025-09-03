Nneka Ogwumike Moves Past Breanna Stewart in Storm Record Book
Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike has climbed into rare company. On Friday night against the Chicago Sky, she scored 20 points to lift her season total to 746. That number pushes her past Breanna Stewart for the second-highest single-season scoring mark in franchise history. Only Lauren Jackson remains ahead.
A Milestone in Motion
Ogwumike’s game didn’t feel like a record chase. She opened with a couple of misses, shook them off, and kept playing her rhythm. A mid-range jumper in the second quarter steadied her. Later, she stepped outside and buried two threes.
By the end of the night, her line was balanced: 33 minutes, 8-of-17 shooting, 2-of-5 from deep, 2-for-2 at the stripe, seven rebounds, one steal, and a +11 plus/minus. It wasn’t explosive, but it was complete. Every basket built toward the milestone.
Joining Elite Company
Breanna Stewart’s name still carries weight in Seattle. For years, she was the one rewriting records. Now Ogwumike has passed her, and she did it in her very first season with the Storm. That alone tells the story.
Only Jackson remains ahead, and that chase is worth watching. Jackson’s single-season scoring total is one of those numbers people didn’t think would be touched. Ogwumike isn’t there yet, but with her pace, it’s suddenly in the conversation.
Impact Beyond Scoring
Her 20 points mattered, but so did the details around them. Ogwumike grabbed three offensive boards, giving the Storm extra looks. She switched onto Chicago’s guards, cut off drives, and forced the Sky into late-clock shots.
Even without an assist, her presence created offense. Screens for Jewell Loyd led to clean threes. Spacing for Skylar Diggins opened up driving lanes. She doesn’t need the ball to shape possessions.
Stepping Up Late
When Chicago cut into the lead in the fourth quarter, Ogwumike was the answer. A post fadeaway stopped one run. A trip to the line extended the lead. Her poise in late possessions gave Seattle the cushion it needed to finish.
Those moments matter as much as the milestone. They’re why her scoring record feels tied to winning, not just numbers.
What Comes Next
With 746 points, Ogwumike now sits second on Seattle’s list. Jackson’s franchise record stands at 739 points, set in 2007. That means Ogwumike has already passed it, officially making her the single-season scoring leader in Storm history.
The new chase is for distance. How high can she push the mark before the year ends? Seattle still has several regular-season games left, giving Ogwumike the chance to push the record well past 800 points. At her current pace of around 19–20 points per game, that’s a realistic finish.
For the Storm, the bigger picture is stability. They brought Ogwumike in for leadership and production. She has delivered both. Passing Stewart was history. Surpassing Jackson has made her the standard. And with the playoffs ahead, Seattle’s new star is still writing her story.