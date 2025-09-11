Seattle Storm On SI

Nneka Ogwumike Moves Up the Seattle Storm Record Books

With her first basket against Golden State, Nneka Ogwumike passed Storm legend Swin Cash for 11th on Seattle’s all-time field goals list, highlighting her steady impact and growing legacy.

Sep 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) shoots the ball over Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) shoots the ball over Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike stepped onto the court against the Golden State Valkyries, it was clear she had one thing on her mind: setting the tone early.

On her very first made basket of the contest, Ogwumike carved her name deeper into Seattle Storm history, surpassing Swin Cash for 11th place on the franchise’s all-time field goals made list with 566. The achievement serves as a mid-season indicator, as it demonstrates Ogwumike's ability to maintain consistent performance while leading the team and adapting to various situations during her tenure with the Seattle Storm.

A Testament to Longevity and Efficiency

Passing Swin Cash is no small feat. Cash established herself as a two-time WNBA champion with Seattle and a Hall of Fame material player through her standard of toughness and productivity. Ogwumike proved her ability through her dominance over her opponent.

She has maintained consistent scoring throughout her Storm career by using her skills to score in the paint and from mid-range, and now she extends her game to the perimeter. She poses a threat to opponents in every match because she generates scoring chances by distributing her offense evenly throughout the game.

It’s not just about the raw total of made baskets; it’s about how Ogwumike has gotten there. Her game exists as a system that depends on efficiency as its core principle. Her ability to choose shots demonstrates both basketball intelligence and natural ability, as she avoids taking forced shots while utilizing her knowledge of the game to find open opportunities and create space for her teammates.

Swin Cash
September 16, 2010; Atlanta, GA, USA; Seattle Storm forward Swin Cash (2) drives the ball to the basket past Atlanta Dream forward Sancho Lyttle (20) in the second half in game three of the WNBA Finals at Philips Arena. The Storm defeated the Dream 87-84 to win the series three games to none. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Leadership Beyond the Numbers

This milestone is also symbolic of Ogwumike’s role as a leader for a team in transition. The Storm have undergone major roster changes throughout the last few seasons, but Ogwumike has maintained a consistent presence on the team. Younger players find inspiration in her professional approach to the game, which includes preparation methods, competitive strategies, and lasting impact on the sport.

Passing Cash puts Ogwumike into the conversation with some of Seattle’s foundational figures, but her journey has been unique. The franchise leader status of Ogwumike emerged faster than that of other players, who required more than ten years to achieve this level, thus showing her immediate team influence.

The Broader Context

The WNBA's historical development becomes more evident through this accomplishment, which positions Ogwumike as a key figure in league history.

The league contains numerous stars who establish dominant periods for their teams, and Ogwumike has evolved into this role for the Seattle franchise. Her career achievements during each stage of her career built her legacy through her ties to the entire history of Storm basketball, which became a championship-winning team focused on lasting success.

The franchise promotion allows Cash to rise through the ranks while establishing a link between the successful Storm teams from the 2000s and 2010s and the present roster, which seeks to establish itself as a perennial playoff team.

What Comes Next

Ogwumike’s climb is far from over. She will easily reach the top 10 field goals list of the franchise because her health, efficiency, and leadership abilities remain strong. The Storm will keep her as their main player while increasing her value to the team through each successful basket she scores.

The achievement of surpassing Swin Cash stands as a current accomplishment that brings joy to everyone. It’s a reminder of how far Ogwumike has come, how much she has given, and how much more she still has to offer Seattle basketball. Her first-game points against Golden State became Storm history while showing her lasting impact on the team.

