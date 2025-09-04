Nneka Ogwumike Reaches Career High in Single-Season Assists
A New Dimension in Ogwumike’s Game
Nneka Ogwumike has long been known as one of the WNBA’s most efficient scorers and toughest rebounders, but in 2025, she is showing just how well-rounded her game has become. On Monday night, the Seattle Storm veteran achieved her 98th assist of the season, which surpassed her previous career best and became the new single-season record.
The player has reached this milestone in her 13th season, which demonstrates both her enduring career and her ongoing development as a player. While Ogwumike has always been a willing passer out of the post, this year she has taken on an expanded playmaking role in Seattle’s offense, distributing with confidence from the high block and the perimeter.
Why the Assists Matter
The 98 assists number appears limited when evaluated against the typical output of traditional point guards. The forward position has transformed because she now shows abilities, that go past her basic scoring and defensive skills. Each assist represents trust in teammates and an ability to read defenses at a high level.
The Seattle offense has defined its current season strategy through how they distribute the ball and where they position their players. Through her passing ability, Ogwumike generates scoring opportunities for Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams while demonstrating her dual ability to score and distribute the ball effectively. The team's balanced performance has created defense challenges, which explains their current playoff position.
Efficiency Meets Playmaking
The achievement becomes more significant because of the particular circumstances which caused it. Ogwumike maintains her scoring efficiency while avoiding the need to pass the ball to teammates. She continues to be one of the most precise shooters in the league because she has already reached 300 made field goals during the same season while keeping her field goal percentage above 50%.
The dual-threat production creates defensive problems because she can get into the paint which creates passing opportunities from the perimeter. Her ability to pass the ball to teammates has proven essential for Seattle because it creates unpredictable scoring opportunities and team balance.
A Career Year, Even in Year 13
Ogwumike achieved her career best in assists during a season that brought her numerous other career achievements. She has proven her value to the team through her complete game which includes scoring and rebounding while making her one of the top forwards in the WNBA.
The upcoming postseason will benefit from Seattle's enhanced playmaking duties. Ogwumike shows her career development through another accomplishment which demonstrates her ability to lead the team and achieve top performance.